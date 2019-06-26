About
Chi Sounds Like
Since 2016 we have been profiling people who give their all to Chicago and enrich us socially and culturally by virtue of their artistry, social justice work, and community-building. Take a listen. Read their words. Become inspired.
This Is What Chicago Sounds Like
Organizer LaSaia Wade Says Chicago Is A Pinnacle of Organizing and Liberation
This Is What Chicago Sounds Like
Reunion Co-Founder Elijah McKinnon On Gratitude, Imagination, and Manifesting a World Outside Oppression
This Is What Chicago Sounds Like
Elise Swopes Is A Digital Media Visionary
This Is What Chicago Sounds Like
Nancy Garcia Loza is a Pocha Playwright
This Is What Chicago Sounds Like
Ireashia Bennett Loves that Chicagoans Just Do It
This Is What Chicago Sounds Like
Tanji Harper is Here to Spread Love.
This Is What Chicago Sounds Like
Ali Barthwell Is A Truth Teller
