Anthony Joel Quezada: From Community Organizer to Cook County Commissioner

Born and raised in the heart of Logan Square, Anthony Joel Quezada found the driving force behind his commitment to community activism. As the Cook County Commissioner of the Eighth District, Quezada’s career has been shaped by his deep community roots.

Growing up the son of immigrant parents in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Quezada witnessed the ebb and flow of the Logan Square community: from the myriad diverse, family-owned small businesses to the 2008 economic crash and subsequent challenges.

“I was born in ’95; we had Mexicans, we had Cubans, Puerto Ricans, Ecuadorians, Guatemalans, you name it,” he recalled. “The sounds, the music, the food, it was just different. As the economic crisis hit, we saw growing poverty, growing displacement, growing uncertainty … That was definitely something that informed my upbringing.”

When Anthony Joel Quezada won his campaign for Cook County Commissioner, he beat an eight-year incumbent and became the youngest-ever commissioner, as well as the first openly gay Latino, and the first Costa Rican elected in the state of Illinois. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

The post-2008 financial stresses on both his family and larger community opened a young Quezada’s eyes to social injustice, and was his first motivator to fight for change. But he really links his political awakening to the 2012 Chicago Teachers Union strike.

“When that strike happened, it opened the floodgates for me. It really helped me understand the power of people coming together to help one another – to not act individually, but to act collectively,” he explained. “That, I think, started the pathway for me getting involved.”

The turning point for the basis of his career came from meeting Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, who encouraged Quezada to get involved in organizing and join the United Neighbors of the 35th Ward. Seeing Ramirez-Rosa, another young, progressive gay Latino win his aldermanic election, Quezada was inspired.

“I said, ‘Wow, if he can do it, so can I,’” Quezada recalled.

In 2022, Quezada embarked on a historic run for Cook County Commissioner. Facing an eight-year incumbent in a five-way race, Quezada ran a broadly-supported grassroots campaign. His victory marked not only a personal achievement but a historic moment: He became the youngest-ever Cook County Commissioner, as well as the first openly gay Latino and the first Costa Rican elected in Illinois, and the first openly-socialist member of the county board.

Chicago remains the driving force behind Quezada’s work, and the city’s history as the birthplace of the labor movement and its sense of unity continue to shape his political worldview. As Quezada looks toward the horizon, he envisions a future of politics motivated by compassion rather than greed.

“Chicago is my greatest inspiration… It has taught me the real, deep fundamental essence of solidarity,” Quezada said. “Chicago is a place that I’m going to stay, and I’m always going to fight back for.”

For this segment of “This Is What Chicago Sounds Like,” Quezada highlights the transformative power of community and the unwavering spirit of Chicago.

For Anthony Joel Quezada, the spirit of Chicago is a key motivator in his grassroots political mindset. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

How has Chicago influenced your work?

I’ve lived within a one-mile radius my entire life. It’s where I grew up, it’s my community. They’re my neighbors. These are the people that I feel deeply tied to. I feel a certain responsibility for staying here and for helping out my community. That’s why I organize, that’s why I ran for office. I feel like the Robin Hood of Logan Square. I have to be the folkloric hero for my neighborhood! I feel deeply, deeply intertwined with my community, and there’s no reason for me to leave. I want to stay here. To resist against displacement and the economic forces that actually want to see us be driven out, we say, “No, we want to stay here. Because we deserve to stay here.” So it is also, I think, a form of resistance to stay here and fight back.

What do you do?

I am a Cook County Commissioner. Cook County is the second largest county in the United States, we have 5.2 million residents. We are only second to LA County. Cook County has the city of Chicago and over 100 municipalities in suburban Cook. We also have the Cook County Forest Preserve system, 70,000 acres of wetlands, prairies and forests. We have Cook County Health, we have two major hospitals, over 30 clinics. We have the Cook County jail system. And I mention all this because sometimes people don’t know what county government is. So I’m trying to help provide some context and conceptualize what it is. But basically, Cook County is split up into 17 districts, and each district elects a commissioner. Commissioner is a county legislator, your county representative. So I’m the representative of the Eighth District, which the entire district is within the city, Chicago. It has neighborhoods like Logan Square, Humboldt Park Irving Park, Avondale, Belmont Cragin, Hermosa, Portage Park, Dunning, and the work of a county commissioner is to make laws and regulations impacting the county.

What neighborhood are you from, and what was it like growing up there?

So my dad’s an immigrant from Mexico, and my mom immigrated from Costa Rica. So growing up in Logan Square at the time, I was born in ’95, we had Mexicans, we had Cubans, Puerto Ricans, Ecuadorians, Guatemalans, you name it. Before the 2008 economic crash, there was just a plethora of small businesses, small businesses owned by my immigrant friends and their families. So it was very vibrant. When we had the Mega Mall, there used to be Cubans out in the street playing with the drums. The sounds, the music, the food, it was just different. As the economic crisis hit, we saw growing poverty, growing displacement, growing uncertainty. That was really disturbing, and that was definitely something that informed my upbringing.

In addition to being the first openly-gay Latino and Puerto Rican elected in Illinois, Quezada is also the first openly-socialist Cook County Commissioner. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

How did you get into organizing?

My mom lost her job. She suffered from alcoholism, from depression. My dad worked way too much to support me and my family and it still wasn’t enough. We struggled to pay rent, we struggled to pay bills, and that caused a lot of stress. I also saw that same amount of stress being put on my community, because now my community was losing their jobs, they were losing their small businesses, they couldn’t pay their rent, they couldn’t pay their mortgage. Seeing all that happening around me really informed me that there was a lot of injustice, and that this wasn’t fair, and that we needed to fight back.

I think the thing that really throttled me to understand people’s power and solidarity was the 2012 Chicago Teachers Union strike. When that strike happened, it opened the floodgates for me, it really helped me understand the power of people coming together to help one another. To not act individually, but to act collectively. When I saw my teachers struggling and demanding respect and fairness and justice, economic justice — not just for their classrooms, but for the community because they fought for a collectivist agenda — that definitely really politicized me. That, I think, started the pathway for me getting involved.

Lining Quezada’s office are prints and posters in support of workers’ rights and the labor movement. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

I was, I think, a sophomore in high school, freshman in high school. I went to Lane Tech. I definitely wasn’t the popular kid, I was the nerdy kid, I was the kid that liked X-Men. My deeper passions are in space sciences. I love astronomy, cosmology so I’d always be talking about space, I’d always be talking about the planets, or some form of science. So I was nerdy, I was quiet. I did feel a certain passion and dedication towards pursuing space sciences as the direction of my life. But as I was experiencing this awakening, it piqued my interest in diving deeper into history, into philosophy, into politics, to better understand and put together this puzzle that was in front of me. What was going on, what’s happening in my community, what’s happening throughout the city? What’s happening throughout the world?

When I was out of high school, I had to pick up work. I worked in restaurants to support my mom, so I didn’t get formal or higher education study. But independently, I was reading books, Karl Marx and started to piece together, really, how we got to where we’re at. I was reading articles, I was teaching myself, I was learning and really acquiring an analysis. And over the years, it’s just how I’ve accumulated my knowledge and my own wisdom.

But the thing that really catapulted me to the next level was Bernie Sanders’ campaign in 2015. That’s when Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa won his first election. And that also really inspired me, because I saw a young, progressive, gay, Latino get elected, and I said, “Wow, if he can do it, so can I.” We both went to Iowa together to go canvass for Bernie Sanders. And after I met the alderman, he asked me, “So what are you doing here? What brings you to Iowa? Why are you canvassing for Bernie Sanders?” And so he said, “Look, get back to Chicago, and we’ll organize together.” And that’s when I came across our organization, United Neighbors of the 35th Ward, and I’ve been organizing with them since.

When did you run for office?

I ran for office in the summer, spring of 2022. And I ran against an eight-year incumbent, it was a five-way race. I ran as a very grassroots candidate, and had the support of a broad coalition of community organizations, of progressive elected officials, progressive labor unions, all the people and relationships that I built. And we put together a very powerful campaign, a beautiful campaign. We came out in first place with 35% of the vote, and the incumbent had 19% of the vote, and everybody else was trailing in the lower teens. And it was fantastic. It was historic. We were the only candidate that beat an incumbent. And I also went on to become the youngest commissioner in Cook County history, the first openly gay Latino, the first Costa Rican elected in the state of Illinois, and the first open socialist to be elected to the county board.

Framed in Quezada’s office is a poster from his election party, signed with congratulatory messages from his friends and constituents. Ari Mejia / Vocalo Radio

How does Chicago influence your work?

Chicago is my greatest inspiration. It is the birthplace of the labor movement. It has taught me the real, deep fundamental essence of solidarity. I haven’t learned that just from a book, but I’ve learned that from my neighbors. Neighbors coming together. I mean, even concepts like a block party. A block party, what a beautiful concept! What a beautiful way to bring people together to celebrate, to hang out — which is also a form of social organizing, I’ll point out, so I think Chicagoans are naturally attuned to organizing. But Chicago is my home. Chicago is a place that I’m going to stay, and I’m always going to fight back for. Chicago is really a city of solidarity.

At a more fundamental level, I think about how we are one species on one planet, the only hospitable planet that we know, for many light years in any direction. And I think that there’s only really one type of politic that is talking about international cooperation, and international solidarity. And I think that’s the key. Or if we continue allowing greed and destruction to get in the way of cooperation and compassion, then we’re not going to be able to explore and understand better the mysteries of the universe. And that’s something that I fundamentally want to see.

I think maybe that’s the driving force as to why I do this, it’s not just — I mean, yes, the priority is to help people. But I want us to live so long as a people that we get to experience things that are only of our imagination right now. I want us to go back to the moon and I want us to go to Mars. I want us to leave the solar system one day, and do so with the driving force of exploration and of science and in harmony with nature, not out of greed. Not like the Jeff Bezos or the Elon Musks of the world who look at natural resources as profit motives. But we should have people who look out into the universe and see it as a beautiful mystery that we have yet to fully understand.

Interview and audio production by Ari Mejia

Written introduction by Blake Hall

Photos by Ari Mejia, edited by Blake Hall

Transcription and editing for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca

