Erin Alexander Expresses Chicago In Her Own Way

Erin Alexander, known by some as her DJ name Audio Jack, has embraced the diverse stories and beats echoing through Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Raised in the vibrant city of Chicago, Alexander’s roots extended from the South Side in Hyde Park and Bronzeville, all across the city to Uptown, Logan Square, Wicker Park, Edgewater, Rogers Park and South Shore, to name a few. Though Alexander has moved away throughout her life, Chicago’s rich history, cultural tapestry and familial ties hold a magnetic allure to always draw her back.

Alexander describes herself as a storyteller first and foremost, both as a DJ and a screenwriter. Inspired by the artistry of late influential Chicago DJ Timbuk2, which she witnessed during high school, DJing became her medium of choice. Alexander sees the rhythm, mood and vibe she curates during her DJ sets as an immersive journey, weaving stories through other artists’ music.

Erin Alexander, also known as Audio Jack, is a DJ and storyteller with roots in Chicago. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

“There’s a little spot when I’m transitioning between songs, maybe two or three songs… they become another story or another song in and of themselves,” Alexander remarked. “I like that, and it’s a moment that happens that’s really special.”

In the midst of beats and melodies, Alexander found a passion for screenplay writing. Writing emerged as a parallel avenue for storytelling, and was a natural progression of her innate knack for creatively expressing narratives.

Through Alexander’s passion for screenplay writing, she explores themes invoking introspection and reflection. An unexpected narrative took shape with her short story You Can’t Go Home, inspired by her former roommate taking a trip home for the holidays. The story delves into the complexities of returning home after a long absence and facing tragedy.

Erin Alexander against the backdrop of the city that has been the source of much inspiration to her. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

“It’s pretty dark, but with the darkness and the drama, I think what it really is for me is just an opportunity for this person and to think through this person to explore what we call home, why we call it home and who home can be for some of us,” Alexander explained.

Chicago itself became a character in Alexander’s stories as a sprawling personality with every street, neighborhood and landmark, all holding memories and stories. The interconnectedness of people and places, as well as the myriad experiences and emotions attached to each place, have been pivotal in shaping her journey as a multifaceted storyteller.

For this segment of “This Is What Chicago Sounds Like,” Erin Alexander, or Audio Jack, encapsulates the essence of Chicago as not just a home, but a perpetual source of inspiration and storytelling.

Erin Alexander with her partner, who she shares with the parts of Chicago that are most salient to her. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

I’m Erin Alexander. Some of you know me as Audio Jack. I’m a storyteller, and this is what Chicago sounds like.

Where are you from?

I’m from Chicago, Illinois. I grew up all around, mostly on the south side – Hyde Park, Bronzeville, but I’ve lived in Uptown, Logan Square, Wicker Park, Edgewater, Rogers Park, South Shore. What’s not to love about Chicago, I guess?

I’ve left a few times and I just keep coming back because people, my family, the history, the culture. So, for like a long time, I’ve been DJing and I think with DJing, I like to tell a story, sort of. They sort of just happen, depending on the mood and the vibe. But then I’m listening and I’m like, “Whoa,” that there’s a story in there.

Lately, I’ve transitioned into writing, which is just another form of storytelling and I think in the last few years I’ve realized that’s what I’ve always been doing. In the beginning, I wouldn’t have described it as storytelling. But there’s a little spot when I’m transitioning between songs, maybe two or three songs, or looping, they become another story or another song in and of themselves. I like that, and it’s a moment that happens that’s really special.

Erin Alexander sees DJing as a form of storytelling and shaping narratives. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

How’d you get into DJing?

When I was in high school, actually, I saw DJ Timbuktu. He came to my high school, and he was DJing for a talent show or something that we had, and I was like, “That’s so cool. I like him, I like what he’s doing.” When I turned 21, I started going out to all the clubs that he was playing at.

I never really thought it was something that I would do or could do, and I had friends and I was like, “Yeah, you know, I think I want to DJ.” And then, 15 years ago, maybe, I think as DJing became a little bit more accessible via digital, I was always buying music, CDs, tapes, then MP3s when that started to be a thing.

So I had a huge collection. It was easy for me to kind of move into that without having to buy a lot of equipment, which was really nice. I think right before I started DJing, I was kind of doing a little bit of performance art and I stepped back from it because it wasn’t challenging. I think that was sort of what pushed me more into DJing.

And I feel like I’ve kind of hit that place now too, where it’s like this is fun, and it comes natural to me sometimes.Those stories that I like just kind of show themselves to me more than I seek them out. I think that’s why I’m moving towards different ways of expressing the stories in me.

I think with DJing, it’s telling stories with other people’s music. I’ve made music myself, and that’s always nice. I don’t always get to use the words that I like to use to tell the story, so I’ve been writing. I write screenplays, I’ve always done that. I think it was something that I liked a long time ago and have kind of gotten back into stories about people and feelings and joy and sadness.

The space in between that I think we all kind of experience on large and small scales with DJing. It’s nice, you know, to be at a party and to see people connect with the music and have experiences that I’ve had the privilege of soundtracking for them. Those stories that they tell me, and seeing that and filling in the spaces and then having my own stories around, that is one of the things that I like about DJing. I think that those things kind of go hand in hand, music and storytelling and experiences, and sharing those experiences with people.

I’m Erin Alexander. Some of you know me as Audio Jack. I’m a storyteller, and this is what Chicago sounds like.

Erin Alexander is a screenwriter and invokes introspection and reflection through her writing. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

Tell us about your writing, and what you like to write about.

I think the first screenplay I wrote I was 12 years old because I had a crush on Larenz Tate and I was like, “I’m going to be in a movie with Larenz Tate,” and it was interesting. It was weird and, as it turns out, they already made a movie called Cape Fear. That was sort of a similar type of thing. I at 12 years old did not understand how the legal court system worked and the escape prisoner whole dramatic thing. I think that for me, because to meet me and to be out, I think I come off as funny and jovial and light, and I think people are always surprised when I tell them the themes of the stories that I write because some of them can be very serious. The most recent one I’ve got actually came about because my roommate at the time was going with her brother to surprise their parents for Thanksgiving. They were going to drive up there to North Carolina or something like that. I remember thinking I hope they’re expecting you. Then, from there, a whole story kind of came out about what happens if they weren’t expecting you.

This story that I wrote based on that is called You Can’t Go Home. It’s kind of an exploration of what it means to go home and the main character hasn’t been home for 15 years and has to come home after a horrible tragic event that happens. It’s pretty dark, but with the darkness and the drama, I think what it really is for me is just an opportunity for this person and to think through this person to explore what we call home, why we call it home and who home can be for some of us.

I think something that we all kind of are confronted with at some point, at big or small scales, is for me kind of a way of exercising like the darker kind of storytelling things that I like to do and the more challenging and the more like emotional parts of that you can’t, and I can’t, always do with music because with music, people want to hear happy things and want to dance and have a good time, and boy oh boy, do I I love to play all kinds of music. It wouldn’t always pass, and somebody told me the other day, “I’ve never met anyone who’s listened to as many soundtracks and scores as you,” and I think that that’s kind of surprising for people. I feel like writing is an opportunity for me to share that side of myself and to explore that with myself and with other people.

What’s kept you in Chicago all these years?

Chicago is a character itself. It’s a whole personality. One of my favorite things is with my partner. We’ll drive around and I’ll be like, “Oh, yeah, over there it’s where I fell off my bike and, and skinned my knee” or “I learned to swim in the lake right over there.” I’ve often joked about being able to take people on a tour from the south suburbs all the way up to the north suburbs and have a story to tell. It’s gotten to the point now where my partner would be like, “Oh, you know, that’s where my person’s grandmother went to high school.”

So many different stories happen in one place and I can remember one of my happiest days as a teenager was like report card day, which was rarely a happy day. I just hopped on the bus downtown and went to the library. Then I walked to the record store, bought some CDs, and then I walked up to other stores and bought some books, and then just made my way up north and listened to music and walked on the streets and felt connected. Just in the last eight years with my person who’s not from Chicago, it’s been fun to revisit Chicago and see places that I’ve seen and appreciate it again. I’ve left and come back and I think that happens with a lot of people. They leave and they come back because Chicago’s home.

I’m Erin Alexander. Some of you know me as Audio Jack. I’m a storyteller and this is what Chicago sounds like.

Since 2016, we have been profiling people who give their all to Chicago and enrich us socially and culturally by virtue of their artistry, social justice work and community-building. Take a listen. Read their words. Become inspired.

Interview and audio production by Ari Mejia

Written introduction by Blake Hall

Photography by Ari Mejia, edited by Blake Hall

Transcription and editing for length and clarity by Blake Hall