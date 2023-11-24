Gina Lira Spreads Self-Love Through Nail Art

Nail artist Gina Lira is dedicated to establishing an inclusive environment for each of her clients.

Gina Lira, also known as Gigi Jiggles, is a nail artist whose work focuses on the importance of creating safe spaces within the dynamic energy of the city. From doing her own nails in high school to becoming a sought-after nail technician, Lira’s journey is a narrative of art, identity and community.

Lira’s journey to become a working artist was not always a foreseen path. While reflecting on her childhood, she recalled the odds of being a working artist seeming low. However, her passion for art, nurtured by attending a fine arts magnet school in Chicago, laid the foundation for her creative pursuits.

Lira’s early encounters with art became catalysts for her artistic expression. Diagnosed with ADHD, she found solace and focus in her sketchbook during childhood — but little did she know, these early artistic endeavors would pave the way for her future. Feeling restricted by her Catholic high school’s dress code, Lira turned to nail art for self-expression

Nail artist Gina Lira has been honing her craft since high school. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

“It was the gogo ’90s, so the nail situation was going off real hard. Everybody had really cute acrylic square-shaped nails,” she recalled. “I remember being like, ‘Oh, okay, this is how I’m going to express myself, with my nails, if I can’t do it with my uniform.’”

Her early experimentation laid the groundwork for her future career, and her love of doing nails continued into adulthood. She would give manicures to her friends and family for fun, inviting friends to sit down and let her do their nails whenever they came over to talk or just hang out.

The turning point: when Lira discovered Beauty Bar, a vintage hair salon-inspired bar in West Town which invited manicurists to do nails for patrons. Intrigued, she joined the team, and through persistence, practice and the guidance of Chicago’s renowned nail artist Ash Crowe, AKA AstroWifey, Lira decided to attend nail school.

Aside from creating magic with her nail brushes, Lira commits to providing safe and inclusive spaces, especially within the LGBTQIA+ community. Noting the importance of creating a comfortable and respectful environment with her clients, Lira’s salon isn’t just a place for nail art — it’s a sanctuary where individuals can be their authentic selves without fear of judgment.

“I’m queer, and my queer family and their friends are welcome here, and I am a person sometimes that people are like, ‘I don’t get my nails done by anybody else but you, because it doesn’t feel comfortable anywhere else,’” Lira explained. “There’s no judgment in our space, and in my space, where you can tell me anything. I’ve been there, I’ve done that, I’ve heard it, I’ve seen it.”

Lira stays rooted in Chicago not just for her career, but out of a deep love for the city itself. As a proud second-generation Chicagoan, she feels a profound connection to the city’s music, food and diversity, which are an integral part of her identity.

For this segment of “This Is What Chicago Sounds Like,” Gina Lira, AKA Gigi Jiggles, shares how her work as a nail artist in Chicago creates a safe space for others.

Did you always think you’d be a working artist?

I kind of reflect back to being a child and thinking, “Oh, no one is… the odds of me being a working artist are so low, and I don’t know what I’m gonna do for a living.” And then I think about it now, and I’m like, “I am a working artist.” And that’s kind of funny. I didn’t think that was a possibility as a child, but I wished I could have made money as an artist. And now, every day, I paint. I use little paint brushes, and I get paid for that. That’s really awesome, when I think about it. That’s really, really awesome. I didn’t know that the path was gonna lead me to here, but being able to take all these art classes at a fine arts magnet school, a Chicago Public School, that led me to there. Doing graffiti as a teenager led me to here… I think that’s pretty cool.

Lira, a queer person herself, faces a commitment to creating a safe haven for clients part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Ari Mejia/ Vocalo Radio

Where are you from?

I’m born and raised in Chicago, second generation Chicagoan. My mom didn’t own a home, so we moved around a lot. I will say that the longest neighborhood that I lived in was Humboldt Park, in West Humboldt Park and Logan Square. I remember being a shorty, maybe like 3 or 4 years old, and a landlord that we had gave me a drawer — I feel like it was like a kitchen drawer taken out of a cabinet or something, or out of a kitchen — and it was full of markers, like hundreds of markers. Different brands, different sizes. He had kids, maybe he had been collecting markers for a long time. And I was just like, “Whoa.” And there was some that were dried out and some that weren’t, but doodling all the time. I was also a kid with ADHD, so every time I went somewhere, where my parents needed to run an errand, or I had to tag along, I had a little bag that had my sketchbook and some paper and some pens and some crayons and a coloring book. It was one of the few things that could get my little spazzy butt to sit down and chill for a second. And my dad was like, “Let’s try to get you into a public school that has an art program.”

How did you get into nail art?

I was very, very, very privileged enough to go to a fine arts grammar school in Chicago that was in Old Town called Franklin Fine Art Center. I just kept always taking art classes. I was in art classes in high school, I was in the Airbrush Club. Also because I did graffiti, so I wanted to know. I was always doing my own nails, because my freshman year of high school, I went to Catholic school. I didn’t want to go, my father was just like, “You’re going to Catholic school, because I think you need something that’s going to teach you some self control, because you’re kind of wilding.” And I felt so completely restricted by a uniform dress code. It was the first time I had ever worn a uniform. It was the gogo ’90s, so the nail situation was going off real hard. Everybody had really cute acrylic square-shaped nails.

I remember being like, “Oh, okay, this is how I’m going to express myself, with my nails, if I can’t do it with my uniform.” And then into adulthood, I had this box of nail supplies and whenever a homie would come over and want to talk to me or rant about their trifling boyfriend or something like that, I would be like, “Wait before you even tell me what’s happening, sit down, give me a second.” And I would go get my box, my nail box, set it up on the table, lay out some paper towels and be like, “Alright girl, tell me everything!” And it’d be our little nail salon session where I got the gossip and definitely told them to break up with her boyfriend! And would do their nails, and I loved doing my friends’ nails, my siblings’ nails, my mom’s nails.

Ari Mejia / Vocalo Radio

And this bar opened called Beauty Bar. My bandmate was working there as a barback. I saw that it was a vintage hair salon aesthetic in there and that they had manicurists doing manicures and I was like, “Wait, what? This is cute. I want to do this. I want to make a little extra money on the side! This is actually in my wheelhouse, I know I’m good at this.” And so I talked to the manager and I got a job there. And I was having so much fun making a little extra money! I worked there like two nights a week, in addition to my nanny jobs. Through a lot of troubleshooting and practice, I kind of honed my technique of how to make them last and how to have longevity, and it was just a ton of fun.

And then… I met AstroWifey, [Ash Crowe,] who’s an amazing Chicago nail artist. Ashley was like, “Go to nail school and get licensed! You’re good at this and you like doing it, and it won’t take long for you to build up a clientele.” Then I talked to my sister about it, and she was like, “Go to nail school, get licensed, I’ll help you.” And now I’m booked solid and I do what I do.

What do you think is particular about the service you provide?

There’s not a lot that I could provide for my community, and that’s like the queer community, the LGTBQIA+ etc. community. And it’s something that I started to feel when I was working at Beauty Bar, because when I was working at Beauty Bar, at the time, there were so many queer events, and I was doing so many people’s nails who didn’t feel comfortable going to other nail salons, because they were getting judged or misgendered, or just not treated with just decency. And that’s when I started to get the clue of just how important it was to feel comfortable in this place, where you can feel your full self. It just really means a lot to me, and it’s so important to me to provide a safe, nurturing place that doesn’t just tolerate you.

I’m queer, and my queer family and their friends are welcome here, and I am a person sometimes that people are like, “I don’t get my nails done by anybody else but you, because it doesn’t feel comfortable anywhere else.” And there’s no judgment in our space, and in my space, where you can tell me anything. I’ve been there, I’ve done that, I’ve heard it, I’ve seen it. There’s really nothing anyone can say that can make me bat an eye, so that amount of safety in your nail tech, because I learned so much about everybody. Deep, just really deep stuff. To be able to know you can talk about anything with me and I’m not going to be, number one, a clueless, like, dun-dun-dun, who doesn’t know anything. And then also embracing and nurturing and loving of you and who you are and how you want to represent yourself. That’s so, so, so important.

Ari Mejia / Vocalo Radio

What’s kept you in Chicago all these years?

I would consider myself a musician, before I consider myself a singer. Because no matter whether I’m in a band or not, I always have to be doing something with music. I’ve been lucky enough to be in a band and tour and go to other cities and other states and stuff like that. And I’m always, unfortunately, comparing it to Chicago and being like, “It’s just not doing what Chicago do.” I love, first of all, the people. When I lived in LA, what I missed most about Chicago, aside from good, encased cured meats — like, their sausage game is trash — is the people.

I feel like I’m just very proud of being a second generation Chicagoan. My parents didn’t move here, they were both born here. Not in the suburbs, in the city. As nerdy and dumb as it sounds, Chicago feels like my ethnicity, in a way. I feel very connected to the city, because I feel like I have those memories and feel roots in it everywhere. I just really feel my roots here, culturally. The music, the food. House music is my ancestral music! My sister was in a dance crew in the ’80s. I’m half Italian, half Puerto Rican, and when I was dating my ex, she used to live here. And she moved to LA. And then when we started dating, she had to come and visit all the time. And she started to feel that she was challenged. Chicago wasn’t kind to her. I will say that. When Chicago isn’t kind to you, it’s very hard.

She was like, “I moved away from Chicago. And I never thought that I would be coming back here as much as I am. But I’m dating you… but it’s really hard for me.” And I was like, “You know what? We need to talk about this… if you’re dating me, you’re also dating Chicago. And if you love me, you have to love Chicago. And if you really claim to understand me, then you have to understand and have respect for Chicago… And if you can’t do that, you need to think about that. And we need to think about where our relationship’s gonna go.” And I was being a little dramatic, expecting her to be like, “You know I love Chicago!” She was like, “You know what? You’re right. Maybe I need to think a bit.” And I was like, “Oh! Okay, then I guess we’ll talk about that later.” And I’m dating somebody right now who’s so in love with Chicago, and then we joke about dating Chicago. I’m like, “Well, actually, Chicago is my primary… I don’t know what you’re doing, but I’m gonna be busy with Chicago later so…” And I love that! I love dating somebody who loves Chicago.

Since 2016, we have been profiling people who give their all to Chicago and enrich us socially and culturally by virtue of their artistry, social justice work and community-building. Take a listen. Read their words. Become inspired.

Interview and audio production by Ari Mejia

Written introduction by Blake Hall

Photos by Ari Mejia, edited by Morgan Ciocca

Transcription and editing for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: