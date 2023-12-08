Tera Murray Finds Human Connection Through Culinary Arts

Tera Murray is a chef instructor at Silver Fork, a free culinary program at the Center on Halsted, the Midwest’s largest LGBTQ+ community center. Through their work, they strive to humanize individuals experiencing stigma while equipping them with real-world knowledge.

As a chef instructor with Silver Fork, a free seven-week culinary work readiness program, Tera Murray transcends the conventional boundaries of teaching recipes to bring about transformative change. Launched in 2013, Silver Fork, presents individuals in need with the opportunity to acquire culinary abilities, helping to prepare them for a new beginning and future employment opportunities. During their time with Silver Fork, Murray has contributed to the culinary education of around 400 students.

Murray refers to their work as culinary social service and they’ve worked with students from all different backgrounds, including kids in afterschool programs, people experiencing homelessness and transitional housing residents. At the core of their work is the hope to treat people with dignity and respect while equipping them with real-world skills.

Tera Murray, a culinary chef at Silver Fork, a free program at the Center on Halsted in Chicago. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

“It was just getting to meet so many different people, especially people that might have some sort of stigma attached to them, and humanizing them, being able to help humanize them to other people,” Murray reflected.

Motivated by experiences through working in culinary social service, as well as their own experiences with trauma and healing, Murray is currently planning to leave the culinary industry to finish their bachelor’s degree. They hope to go on to attend graduate school, with the goal of becoming a trauma-informed therapist.

“When I was doing my own research on the nervous system and how complex trauma can affect [it], I was very interested in it,” they said. “Becoming a therapist, I was kind of an informal therapist, a lot of times. It’s really special to have the honor and privilege to usher people into the next phase of their life.”

In addition to culinary arts, Tera Murray plans to return to school to pursue a career in psychology. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

What do you do?

I am a chef instructor at Silver Fork at the Center on Halsted, which is a seven-week work readiness culinary program. It’s really beautiful to be able to see people from so many different backgrounds come together and work as a team, and really start to grow these beautiful relationships. I just graduated my fourth cohort here at Center in Halsted. Actually, one of the students just recently incarcerated, he gave a speech at graduation. I interviewed him before he started class, and he was letting me know that he had been incarcerated, “Would it be a problem?” And I was like, “No, of course not. I’ve worked with individuals who had been incarcerated, you’re more than welcome here.” And he said, “That was the first time that I felt human after coming out of prison.” That’s the kind of thing where I’m reminded how much I love this kind of work.

Where are you from?

I’m from Wilmette, but have been living in Chicago for over 20 years. I just love Chicago. I love Chicago summers, too. The beach! I live in West Humboldt Park, I’ve been there, on and off, for about five years. It is an under-serviced and over-policed neighborhood, but, out of all the neighborhoods I’ve lived in Chicago, I’ve never felt such a sense of community. My best friend owns the building that I live in, and they’re in a group text with everybody on the block. When I was leaving to go work in Portland for a few months, Miss Margaret, who is kind of the matriarch and lookout for our block, gave me $100 before I left. I’ve never experienced that act of kindness and community before in my life, it’s really beautiful.

Tera Murray started what they refer to as culinary social services in Chicago and has worked with people from all backgrounds. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

How did you get into being a chef, culinary social services, and industry work?

I’ve had so many jobs in this industry, which is kind of how it works. I feel that it was something artistic, and I kind of fell into it from working the front of the house at restaurants. I can’t really tell a story that I was baking pies with my grandparents or anything like that, and that was my inspiration. I think it’s just because it was more of a way to express artistry.

My first job in culinary social services was working at Inspiration Cafe in Uptown. They have a lot of different services for people who are experiencing homelessness. One of their largest services that they offer is a culinary program. I’ve also done after school cooking classes all over the city with an organization called Common Threads that Art Smith started, who was Oprah’s old chef. I worked at St. Leonard’s Ministries, which is transitional housing for individuals who are just coming out of being incarcerated. They have a culinary program. I really found that, in the industry, this is where I wanted to be. I was working at Peninsula, Four Seasons, stuff like that, and I really just didn’t like the atmosphere. I didn’t like the environment. Starting in culinary social service, I mean, it’s a very small field of work here in Chicago, but they do have programs like this all over the country. It was just getting to meet so many different people, especially people that might have some sort of stigma attached to them, and humanizing them, being able to help humanize them to other people.

Through their work in culinary social services, Tera Murray has helped see over 400 students graduate from the program. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

Center on Halsted is an old institution! Do you know anything about the history of Center on Halsted?

It started out as Gay Horizons, but then when the AIDS crisis came about, there was obviously a lot more need for services. That’s how Center on Halsted — or, at the time, Gay Horizons — was really able to gain some traction. This building was built very intentionally from the ground up. Silver Fork started in 2013, so we’ve graduated about 400 students. It feels really good to just feel like you’re a part of something, and something that provides so much to our community. I really love being a part of that.

What is special about Silver Fork?

It’s a free program. Culinary school can put you in debt for the rest of your life, and it’s just as expensive as some four-year colleges, at times. This is a seven-week class. A lot of information is fit into seven weeks, but other programs, I think, are as long as three months. Chicago Food Depository, Rick Bayless has one, over at the Hatchery in Garfield Park. It’s just kind of helping people break through barriers, just because of experiencing homelessness, being incarcerated, stuff like that. I actually am going to be leaving the industry to go back to school and finish my bachelor’s, and then go to grad school to become a therapist, a trauma informed therapist.

How did you come to make that career shift?

Once I came face-to-face with my own trauma and my own healing journey, I attempted to go at it by myself, just because I didn’t have insurance. Navigating behavioral health is really difficult. I luckily was able to find a really amazing therapist, but I found, when I was doing my own research on the nervous system and how complex trauma can affect your nervous system, I was very interested in it. When I first started college, I was majoring in psychology, so I think I finally really found my passion. Also, going into therapy, I was kind of an informal therapist, a lot of times. It’s really special to have the honor and privilege to usher people into the next phase of their life.

What is special to you about Chicago?

Chicago is tough, Chicago is kind, and it’s the birthplace of house music. I mean, what else do you have to say? House music is transcendent; it is somatic; it is grounding in your body. I love our community, our queer community. I love that we all found each other, and we all love house music. We can all go dancing together. I really cherish that. The first rave I went to, I was just like, “This is for me.” It was really great, just growing up in the suburbs, being able to get out to the city and see different parts of the city that I wouldn’t otherwise. It’s almost like queers, we always find each other. And it just so happened that I started making friends, probably in my late 20s, that all loved house music, that were a part of the rave and different phases of the rave. Going out to places like Smartbar, which is pretty much an institution, for house music, especially. I love Gene Hunt, Honey Dijon, Dee Diggs, Derrick Carter, Michael Serafini — classics. I love Glenn Underground, Theo Parrish, just to name a few. Being in that space, we’re feeling safe, because it is queer. There’s straight people who love house music, but it’s not like I ever feel threatened. I just like the feeling of safety, community and a mutual love for the music, and all the really good dancing. Everybody really dances well.

Since 2016, we have been profiling people who give their all to Chicago and enrich us socially and culturally by virtue of their artistry, social justice work and community-building. Take a listen. Read their words. Become inspired.

Interview and audio production by Ari Mejia

Written introduction by Blake Hall

Photography by Ari Mejia, edited by Blake Hall

Transcription and editing for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca

