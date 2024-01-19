For Lauren Hersch, Community Should Be A Nest

Lauren Hersch knows the importance of community and balance when it comes to mental health services. That’s why her mental health collaborative, Rayo Counseling and Community Co-Op, is built on collective care and mutual respect.

To Lauren Hersch, pursuing work in mental healthcare always felt natural.

“My brother’s got a pretty significant developmental disability, so I grew up in the world of that,” Hersch explained. “I really liked working with folks who others found really challenging, it speaks to me … I don’t color in the lines, and I feel like I understand people who don’t color in the lines a lot better.”

Hersch started her journey in the mental health field nine years ago — first working with Misericordia, a non-for-profit residential organization for kids and adults with disabilities, and later pivoting to community mental health center Turning Point. After five years at the center, Hersch had aspirations to start her own practice rooted in community and personal relationships.

In November 2022, she and another Turning Point employee, Ellie Dumeraf, decided to take their passion for mental health advocacy to a new level and co-founded Rayo Counseling and Community Co-Op. Through Rayo, Lauren Hersch stresses the importance of building a system rooted in community care.

“What we do, what we’re building, is a community mental health center that really, actually grounds healing in community,” Hersch explained. “The most important element of therapy is the therapeutic relationship.”

Rayo is a non-hierarchical, worker-led organization of about 15 employees, many of whom worked at Turning Point alongside Hersch. Their organizational structure is flat, meaning no employee has authority over another. The co-op aims to build a community grounded in healing and recovery with therapists and peer-support workers, the majority of whom possess an acute understanding of mental health crises. They stress the importance of building a therapeutic relationship tailored to the needs of the patient.

“We really need to listen to people, people want to be heard,” Hersch expressed. “There’s a different way to do mental health, besides medicating and nursing homes and in hospital systems. It’s about love and care and mutuality and respect.”

For this segment of “This Is What Chicago Sounds Like,” Lauren Hersch discusses the importance of community as a place to help one another heal.

When you say, “community,” what does that mean to you?

Build community means… Words like “nest” come to mind. I think about “nest,” I think about weaving together, the building of people and place in a way that’s woven, so that it’s supportive. And arms around each other, and people knowing people, and in that knowing, wanting to love and support each other.

When did you come to Chicago?

I came, let’s see, 2015. Like eight years ago, nine years ago. I have a twin sister, and she’s a teacher, or she was a teacher, now she’s a lawyer. She was doing Teach for America when she came out here and I came to visit, and I fell in love with Chicago. I now live in Rogers Park, and love Rogers Park. It’s actually really intertwined with my work. I know there’s a lot of conversation around work-life balance and separation and stuff. I have total respect for that, and probably like people close to me would say, I could use a little more work-life balance! But the work that I do, and the way that I conceptualize it, is like life, as well. Because it is about, how do we create spaces that enable people to heal and evolve into a less injured self? Or at least a self that’s less inhibited by their injury. I think that’s something that I continue to learn about, as I experience more of that in my community and in my life, and I see how the way that we interact with each other helps us.

How did you find your way in the mental health field?

My first job in Chicago was at Misericordia, and it’s a very large organization for adults with developmental disabilities. It’s residential, and I was interested in that work. I didn’t go to grad school to be a therapist, I went because I was like, “I want to do social work.” Actually, I thought I’d go do crisis work. I took a wavy path, I did not have visions of a career or even college, I just kind of felt my way forward. My brother’s got a pretty significant developmental disability, so I grew up in the world of that. It felt natural to me. I really liked working with folks who others found really challenging, it speaks to me. I like working with wild people, because I’m wild. I don’t color in the lines, and I feel like I understand people who don’t color in the lines a lot better.

I knew I wasn’t interested in private practice. I got an internship at Turning Point, which is a community mental health center, and that’s where I worked straight out of grad school, and was at for five years, and unionized. I’ve met a lot of the people that I work with now there, and a lot of our amazing clients. I hate hierarchy a lot, and always have, because hierarchy squashes voices. It gives people power over other people, which essentially means that if I have power over you, what I think and feel is more important than what you think and feel. I may tell you that I don’t feel that way, but by virtue of the fact that I am given authority over you, my voice becomes more important than yours.

It’s violent, I think, hierarchy is. It’s violence, and it underpins violent systems and oppressive systems. Our system is based off the acceptance of hierarchy. I don’t mean actual physical violence — I mean, it is in many spaces — but I mean threat as a violence. “If you don’t do what I say, you get demoted.” “If you don’t do as I say, you get fired.” That’s a violence, you’re ripping something from somebody’s life. Oftentimes people get fired for very unjust reasons. I find it nonsensical, but I especially find it nonsensical in nonprofit work because what ends up happening in nonprofits — in direct service nonprofits, so mental health work — is that the more responsibility and authority you have, the farther away from the direct service you are. The people who are working directly with folks should be making decisions about the work. That’s how we do the work best.

Talk to us about how you co-founded Rayo.

I wanted to stay in community mental health. And Ellie is amazing — Ellie Dumerauf, she was an intern with me, we were together for five years at Turning Point — agreed and felt equally passionate about the work. In November of 2022, Ellie and I were out to drinks and we were talking about what we were going to do next. She had started a little practice on the side. I was an intake coordinator at Turning Point and I said, “I don’t know what to do. I can’t go work anywhere else and I just need someone to start this with me.” And Ellie said, “Okay.” And then in January, we started meeting at this brewery after work and planning, and that’s the origin of it. We have other folks, we have actually a group of about 15 amazing people, a lot of people from Turning Point, who are therapists, peer support workers.

These are folks with lived experience of severe mental illness diagnosis or presentation, who identify as people in recovery. We have crisis workers, we have case managers. What we do, what we’re building, is a community mental health center that really, actually grounds healing in community, because what we know is that the most important element of therapy is the therapeutic relationship. It doesn’t matter how you practice or what approach you use, it is actually about the capacity to build relationships. And that loneliness is one of the most harmful and dangerous experiences. Loneliness reduces lifespan, we see correlation between loneliness and heart disease and, obviously, depression and anxiety. And, really, all symptoms are rooted in trauma, and trauma is relational.

What makes Rayo a Co-Op?

When we say Co-Op, what we really mean is we’re worker-led and democratically organized. When we say collective, what we really mean, again, is that we are non-hierarchical, we are flat in our organizational structure. Essentially, we’re all taking care of each other and practicing collective care, and nobody has power over anyone.

We’re doing things that are non-traditional. If people want to be medicated, they can, that’s totally fine. If people want to go to the hospital, they can, that’s totally fine. If people are in imminent danger, we will do everything we can to keep people safe. But we do not support an approach that involuntarily hospitalizes people or medicates them. I think that there can be an approach to folks who experience really severe mental health symptoms, people who have been diagnosed with schizophrenia, or people who are experiencing extreme states.

What do you want people to know about mental health, healing, and Rayo’s ethos?

I think oftentimes folks can think that we just need to medicate and essentially keep somewhere, and … there’s not rhyme or reason behind it, that it just happens. And it’s not true, 100% it’s not true. I have yet to meet a single person whose symptoms do not make sense to me, over time, as I come to understand who they are. It’s not true that you can’t form a relationship, I have yet to meet a single person that I was unable to form a relationship with, no matter how far away from a kind of shared reality they may have gotten, at different times.

We really need to build systems of care that are about hearing people, actually listening to what people have to say. If you think someone is saying things just because words are falling out of their mouth, and they’re empty, it’s just not true. We really need to listen to people, people want to be heard. There’s a different way to do mental health, besides medicating and nursing homes and in hospital systems. It’s about love and care and mutuality and respect.

Since 2016, we have been profiling people who give their all to Chicago and enrich us socially and culturally by virtue of their artistry, social justice work and community-building. Take a listen. Read their words. Become inspired.

Interview and audio production by Ari Mejia

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison and Morgan Ciocca

Transcription and editing for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca

Photos by Ari Mejia

More from Vocalo: