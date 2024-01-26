Ashley Johnson Blends Creativity And Community

Whether she’s creating or destroying, working or playing, or helping those within her community, Ashley Johnson is in control.

Ashley Johnson is about as multifaceted as they come — with passions for DJing, fashion design and community aid, and the stories to match.

Growing up in a large family in Englewood, Johnson was no stranger to the idea of mutual aid. Although she didn’t have a name for it at the time, Johnson has cared for members of her community since she was young. Her dedication to community outreach has translated to her adult years, working for an Englewood-based civic and social organization with aims to fight stereotypes and stigmas about the neighborhood.

“In my family, we’ve just always held each other up, so I’ve always been community-oriented,” she said. “That work is always attractive to me, because of the intersections of my identity: being Black, being a woman, being from Englewood.”

Aside from community aid, Johnson fell into two of her other passions — DJing and fashion design — very organically, almost unintentionally. After graduating high school Johnson often found herself commandeering the music at parties to play the songs she wanted to hear. Her peers turned out to be fans of her music choices, and she began investing in proper DJ equipment. This hobby would become a throughline between her time in Chicago and New York City.

Her love of fashion design — which she was studying at Columbia College Chicago — also took flight around this time. She vividly recalls reconstructing a vintage pantsuit into a dress, which was met with amazement from her peers.

“I started making my own stuff, clothes, little accessories and things, and sewing stuff together, gluing stuff on stuff,” she said. “Looking a complete mess, but loving every minute.”

This specialty, too, continued on to New York, where she worked as a fashion designer on several pieces for A-List celebrities that included Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. Though Johnson hints at plans for an upcoming fashion line, she turned away from the NYC fashion scene at the time and moved to New Orleans, where she fell back into DJing and throwing parties.

After spending time in New York, New Orleans and Africa, Johnson made her way back to Chicago, which she says is exactly her lane.

“I just feel very rooted here. The culture is incredible,” she said. “What does Dilla say, ‘Everything great about America comes from Chicago?’”

For this segment of This Is What Chicago Sounds Like, Ashley Johnson discussed where she’s been and what the future holds.

Tell us about what you love to do.

I love doing community-based work, especially because I’m from a neighborhood like Englewood and I grew up in a family that’s large. Mutual aid was something that I have known about my whole life, but I was like, “Oh, there’s a word people are using for this!” In my family we’ve just always held each other up, so I’ve always been community-oriented. That work is always attractive to me, because of the intersections of my identity: being Black, being a woman, being from Englewood. Just being a resource. If somebody calls me to ask me, “Hey, I have a business, I want to do this,” or, “Hey, I’m trying to buy a house,” or, “Hey, I need to know what I could do with this kid.” I kind of know a lot of different places to point them to, and that feels good, because people need to know that stuff. When I was growing up, I always admired those girls in the hood, who knew how to help people get food stamps, and on Section Eight and stuff. Just people, who were living in poverty, who knew how to get motion, have stuff coming in, and not just be sitting there, resourceless. I always admired that.

I had a really close-knit family. All my cousins went to high school in our community, and then I was bussed out to a private school on the other side of town that was full of white people, and some other people. But, you know, Black people were like sprinkles in a cupcake. It’s like, “Oh, I’m getting a really good education, but at what cost?” That was really formative for me. Because I feel like I don’t think I would have known any white people, had I not gone to high school and was immersed in this culture that’s totally different than mine. After I graduated high school, I started partying in the city. I don’t even remember the trajectory of it, but I would just take over the music and just start playing music that I wanted to hear. And, as it turns out, everybody else wanted to hear that, too. After I realized, “Oh, I pick songs that people like. I’m a selector!” I just kind of started investing more in DJing software and hardware. I started playing bass when I was like 20 — although I never really played bass in a band, but I feel like I want to now. I feel like, how cute would it be to be 40 in a punk-R&B band? Right? Like, that’d be cute!

You mentioned fashion, did you study fashion design?

I went to Columbia [College Chicago] for fashion design. I remember one day, this girl that I used to hang out with, her mom came to town and she gave me this vintage pantsuit — which I probably should not have deconstructed, because it was cute — and made it a really cute dress, like overnight. I came back to her house with the dress on, and her mom was like, “Oh my god! You made it!” I was like, “Oh, it’s cute, isn’t it?” I started making my own stuff, clothes, little accessories and things, and sewing stuff together, gluing stuff on stuff. Looking a complete mess, but loving every minute. I’ve lately been in talks with someone to get some things manufactured. I might be dipping my toe back into that little arena soon!

What is working in the fashion industry like?

When I moved to New York City, I had worked on some stuff — not with — for Beyonce, and Lady Gaga and Prince and A-list celebrities! Fashion industry people are the worst human beings on earth. Quite literally. I just got really burned out, that’s kind of when I moved to New Orleans and that’s kind of what took me away from fashion, even though I was still a cutie! In New York, I was really more focused on DJing. Aside from doing the fashion stuff, that was basically my side hustle. I was DJing like two times a week, usually. But when I moved to New Orleans, I still DJed, but I kind of went back more into throwing parties and stuff.

I just knew I was done with New Orleans, everything had gone into chaos. I had gotten fired from my job… My mom had gotten cancer, and I went home to Chicago and I asked my boss if I could stay and she was like, “No, you have to work all these shifts!” And then I came back, and she fired me! And I was like, “Girl!” Good God, slavery is still happening there, in real life! It’s just really hard to be in New Orleans, because the desperation of the Black people, and despair, is just palpable. A lot of the people who are down there, that are not Black, they’re just kind of like, “Oh, it’s just props and scenery.” It’s just like, “No, these are people! And they are struggling! And I need to get out of their face.” Like… I’m Black, but I’m not from here. So this, it feels really colonize-y. I came back to the United States in 2019, from Africa.

What has kept you in Chicago this time around?

I just feel very rooted here. The culture is incredible. What does Dilla say? “Everything great about America comes from Chicago”? It’s very true. I like the food. I’ve gone to other places, I don’t like the food. I don’t know. As I’ve gone through different places, I’m just like, “I just don’t like it.” I just feel the rootedness in Chicago, and knowing the culture and knowing the language … it’s just all for me. That’s for me. That’s my lane. I’m in cruise control. I got this.

Since 2016, we have been profiling people who give their all to Chicago and enrich us socially and culturally by virtue of their artistry, social justice work and community-building. Take a listen. Read their words. Become inspired.

Interview and audio production by Ari Mejia

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison and Morgan Ciocca

Transcription and editing for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca

Photos by Ari Mejia, edited by Morgan Ciocca

