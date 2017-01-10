Chicago is a city that grinds. From sports to politics, it takes pride in being the formative stomping ground of icons like Michael Jordan and the Obamas. Chicago works hard and plays hard, and this is also true of its creative community. Throughout this month's Slingshot Scenes, Vocalo Radio will highlight local artists to offer a sense of what Chicago sounds like. Listen and read below for six of Chicago's finest emerging hip-hop and R&B artists to watch in 2019.