New Music: Matt Muse – “Ain’t No”

Matt Muse shares a new track in which he reps Chicago's South Side.

Elise Swopes Is A Digital Media Visionary

Swopes joined Vocalo to talk falling in love with Chicago, the evolving tools of digital art, and feeling connected.

Nancy Garcia Loza is a Pocha Playwright

We caught up with Nancy in the Vocalo studios to chat Chicagolandia, birria, and storefront theaters...

Ireashia Bennett Loves that Chicagoans Just Do It

Ireashia sat down in the Vocalo studio to speak about their love of Hyde Park, what led them to pursue arts, finding their place as a Black Queer artist, and their current work as Audio / Visual Productions Manager at University of Chicago's C(i)3 lab.

Slingshot Scenes: 6 Chicago Hip-Hop And R&B Artists To Watch In 2019

Chicago is a city that grinds. From sports to politics, it takes pride in being the formative stomping ground of icons like Michael Jordan and the Obamas. Chicago works hard and plays hard, and this is also true of its creative community. Throughout this month's Slingshot Scenes, Vocalo Radio will highlight local artists to offer a sense of what Chicago sounds like. Listen and read below for six of Chicago's finest emerging hip-hop and R&B artists to watch in 2019.

Background