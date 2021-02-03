We are excited to announce the launch of Vocalo’s brand new mobile app with all of you, our Vocalo family! The new Vocalo app brings you the best of Chicago music wherever you are with just the click of a button.

Listen to a high quality stream of Vocalo anywhere in the world by downloading the new Vocalo mobile app today.

You’ll also be able to discover new artists with our playlist feature. Keep your finger on the pulse by hearing the latest from Chicago’s best and brightest, as well as deep cuts from some old favorites.