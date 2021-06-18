In Rotation Playlist: June 2021
Written by Vocalo Radio on June 18, 2021
Summer is upon us. Random fireworks, cookouts and (hopefully) sun-drenched relaxation populate the too-short days and nights. And our fresh In Rotation tracks, selected by #TeamVocalo out of hundreds of artist submissions, are ready to serve your personal soundtrack. Check out some of the cuts we’ll be spinning on air all month long on our playlist below — and don’t forget to add it to your library so you can stay up to date on handpicked new music, refreshed every month.
Tagged as chicago chicago music Hip Hop in rotation new music vocalo