Pictured above: JusSol, photo courtesy of Chollette.

South Side Chicago artist JusSol reveals you can never “Go too Far” when you’re working on yourself.

Previously known for relatable and healing heartbreak songs, R&B artist JusSol shifted her love inward on January 2022 single “Go too Far…” — which was included in Vocalo’s on-air rotation for Feburary 2022.

Over a relaxed but still snappy beat, JusSol’s introspective lyrics throughout the track remind listeners to slow down and love themselves before pouring our love into another person. Through pensive lyrics — “I want to get close to you but I don’t want to go too far” — the artist romanticizes taking a step back so she can “see you just for you.”

It’s been two years since we last chatted with JusSol, who has undergone tremendous growth as an artist, lover and individual. We got caught up on romance, graphic design, her perfect birthday party and more!

JusSol, photo courtesy of Chollette.

“I love love, even when I get disappointed by it. I make music because of love.” – JusSol

When we last spoke with you in 2020, you said you were working on loving yourself and becoming whole before loving anyone else. Does your new single “Go too Far…” show this side of you? If so, how?

I would say that this new single “Go too Far…” is me taking a step in the right direction when it comes to self-love. It’s more of me being more self-aware and recognizing when I’m rushing into love.

Why did you decide to release “Go Too Far” on Bandcamp only?

I released it on Bandcamp only because I feel Bandcamp values artists, especially independent artists, more than the other streaming platforms I’ve distributed my music on. That’s not to say that there isn’t a benefit to releasing music on larger streaming platforms; I know I’ll eventually release “Go too Far…” on those platforms because of the audience I can reach, but releasing it on Bandcamp felt like a good first move.

You released both 2022’s “Go too Far…” and 2021’s “Devil” right around Valentine’s Day. How does this reflect the changes you’ve been through in the past year, and why Valentine’s Day? Was it just coincidence, or was the release date intentional?

When I wrote “Devil” in 2020, I was really just in a space where I was consumed with this unrequited love and disappointed that someone I loved just could not love me the way I wanted to be loved. However, over the course of that year, I realized that you can love someone with your entire heart and have the purest of intentions, but sometimes you are not what they want — and that is okay. By the time I actually released the song, I felt free and ready to experience the love I desire and deserve. I feel that is something that has continued to 2022, and “Go too Far…” is a record that reveals that growth where I want to get to know this person and experience them but I also want things to happen naturally. I intentionally drop songs like these on Valentine’s Day because I love love, even when I get disappointed by it. I make music because of love.

In the bio on your website, you’re described as an “emotional hopeless romantic.” In what ways are you a romantic? What’s your ideal date night?

This is a great question. I am a lover, through and through. I am the type to show up with flowers on the first date. I love planning cute dates, giving thoughtful gifts, showering women with compliments and showing up for them in ways they need to be shown up for. I’ve learned that loving people in their love language is very important, so that’s what I try to do. I pay attention to details and I like to show the person I’m with that they have my full attention.

My ideal date would be going on a picnic by the lake and just having a really good conversation. I love hearing people’s stories and learning how they think.

How would you describe your music in three words?

Sadboi, relatable, freeing.

We saw and loved your music video for “Sunflow3r,” which features you singing immersed in a dreamy field of wildflowers. Does the video match your original vision? Where was it filmed? How do you feel about the video now that it’s been out for a few months?

I’m glad you all loved the video! It almost matches the original [vision]. My creative director, Ravenettcha, and I were thinking of something along the lines of Odyssey where I was on this journey to find my “Sunflower,” but at every turn I seem to miss it or just couldn’t find it.

I think some of our concepts got a bit lost when we actually started filming, but I loved how it turned out. It was filmed at the South Shore Cultural Center. Now that it’s out, I feel that the video was a good representation of the actual song.

You recently had a show at Sleeping Village on Jan. 25. How did that go? What was your favorite part of the night?

The show at Sleeping Village was amazing! It’s a great feeling to perform your music in front of people and have them connect with it in some way or another. I was blessed enough to have the talented Christian JaLon and Khaliyah X perform on the bill as well, so seeing those wonderful women shine on that stage was beautiful. My favorite part of the show was me interacting with an audience member about our zodiac signs. I had to explain to her that Geminis are far worse than Pisces.

When was the last time you performed before then? How does this performance compare — do you feel like you’ve grown in your stage presence, and, if so, in what ways?

The last time I performed before then was at Cafe Mustache for a BadLuck Records event. I think both performances, the one at Sleeping Village and the one at Cafe Mustache, were equally great experiences. I am a storyteller and I love how that translates in my performances. I think I’ve definitely gotten better when it comes to weaving my stories together so it makes sense in my set.

When and how did you get into graphic design? What do you like most about it?

I started doing graphic design in 2019 because I lack patience. I was sort of tired of waiting around for people to do my cover art, so I said, “Forget it, I’ll just do it myself.” And I did.

It started with me doing my own cover art to people asking me to do flyers or a logo here and there, so it was something to do to stay creative. I feel like graphic design is just like songwriting, you’re creating something out of nothing, and that’s always fun to me.

When is the best time for you to create? Is there a time of day when you feel the most creative? Do certain emotions provoke creativity for you?

I create randomly. I’ll make a song at midnight one day and then be inspired to write something at 3:30 p.m. two days later. I write my best music when I’m in love or I’m heartbroken — there’s no in-between.

You shared during your last interview that you loved the communal aspect of growing up on Chicago’s South Side. What is your favorite part about living in Chicago now that you’re older?

I think now that I’m older my favorite thing about living in Chicago is the brunch spots. There is so many great places to get brunch in Chicago. I went to The Whale in Logan Square a while back and their lobster and waffles are so good.

We noticed your birthday is coming up — happy early birthday! In a perfect world, what would be your idea of a perfect birthday celebration?

Thank you! Pisces season is upon us! My perfect birthday celebration would be my friends and I somewhere out of the country on a beach sipping fruity cocktails while a chef is preparing us dinner, preferably seafood. After, we eat, we have a bonfire on the beach and bring in my birthday lit.

What are you working on right now? Anything listeners should be on the lookout for?

Right now, I’m trying to finally finish my album. I’ve been making music for ten years and I’ve yet to release a full length album so I want to get that done. The album will be called Have u ever had songs written about u? Once I find the right producers, then I’ll have a real date for everyone.

Interviewed and edited for length and clarity by Milo Keranen

