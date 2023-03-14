Vocalo Radio

In Rotation: March 2023

March 14, 2023

Get ready to add some fresh tracks to your playlists from Vocalo’s March “In Rotation” selections…

This month’s “In Rotation” playlist refresh brings you a new collection of fresh tracks to add to your music libraries. Check out our Spotify playlist below or tune in to 91.1 FM all month long to hear artists like Lil Woo, Marcela, Asha Omega and more.

If you’re an artist who wants to submit music for consideration to be featured, send it in using this form!

Written by Omi Salisbury

