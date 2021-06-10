The rapper’s upcoming album Haram! (which boasts a diverse set of features from Flo Milli, Santigold, Jesse Boykins III and more) is set to release June 18th.

On June 9th, Washington DC native GoldLink released his latest single “White Walls,” a song set to appear on his upcoming album Haram!, in turn scheduled to release on June 18th. The single’s release was accompanied by an experimental music video with an ambiguous yet accurate subtitle, “Visualizer“.

The synth-forward yet lo-fi sound was produced by Chicago’s very own Rio (of production team Nez and Rio) and offers a teaser into GoldLink’s new sound. While we don’t know if “White Walls” is an indication of the creative direction of Haram!, it is clear that GoldLink isn’t pulling any punches. He’s ready to remind us of his contribution to the genre and to put others on notice.

Haram! tracklist:

01. Extra Clip feat. NLE Choppa

02. 202

03. White Walls

04. Spit On It feat. Rizloski

05. Terrordome

06. Evian feat. PinkPantheresss, Rizloski & Rax

07. Raindrops feat. Flo Milli

08.Twin feat. Rich The Kid

09. Girl Pacino feat. Deji Okeze

10. Thump Chronicles Vol. 1 feat. Pressa & Digga

11. Culture Clash feat. Fire!

12. Wayne Perry feat. LukeyWorld

13. Wild and Lethal Trash! feat. Fire! & Santigold

14. Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk feat. Jesse Boykins III

15. Cindy’s Daughter feat. Bibi Bourelly

You can view the video here: