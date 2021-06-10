GoldLink Releases New Single: “White Walls”
Written by Vocalo Radio on June 10, 2021
The rapper’s upcoming album Haram! (which boasts a diverse set of features from Flo Milli, Santigold, Jesse Boykins III and more) is set to release June 18th.
On June 9th, Washington DC native GoldLink released his latest single “White Walls,” a song set to appear on his upcoming album Haram!, in turn scheduled to release on June 18th. The single’s release was accompanied by an experimental music video with an ambiguous yet accurate subtitle, “Visualizer“.
The synth-forward yet lo-fi sound was produced by Chicago’s very own Rio (of production team Nez and Rio) and offers a teaser into GoldLink’s new sound. While we don’t know if “White Walls” is an indication of the creative direction of Haram!, it is clear that GoldLink isn’t pulling any punches. He’s ready to remind us of his contribution to the genre and to put others on notice.
Haram! tracklist:
01. Extra Clip feat. NLE Choppa
02. 202
03. White Walls
04. Spit On It feat. Rizloski
05. Terrordome
06. Evian feat. PinkPantheresss, Rizloski & Rax
07. Raindrops feat. Flo Milli
08.Twin feat. Rich The Kid
09. Girl Pacino feat. Deji Okeze
10. Thump Chronicles Vol. 1 feat. Pressa & Digga
11. Culture Clash feat. Fire!
12. Wayne Perry feat. LukeyWorld
13. Wild and Lethal Trash! feat. Fire! & Santigold
14. Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk feat. Jesse Boykins III
15. Cindy’s Daughter feat. Bibi Bourelly
More From Vocalo:
- GoldLink Releases New Single: “White Walls”
- The Collective Souls Of New Context
- Chicago Musicians Allege Foul Play at Rosebud Allday
- [Festivales]: ¿Qué se viene al Ruido Fest 2021?
- Legends in the Chicago House Scene Come Together for Julian’s House Party
You can view the video here: