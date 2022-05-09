Chicago artist Aasha Marie’s single “Nobody Greater” reminds her she’s never alone.

South Side Chicago artist Aasha Marie began developing her musical talent at a young age, singing at the church where her father was pastor and her mother was choir director. As a teenager, she started freestyling, writing and rapping with her brother and his rap group, but it wasn’t until her 20s she discovered her true calling. At 24, Aasha experienced a spiritual revelation, finding her faith and love of God helped her persevere through some of her life’s darkest times. She decided to use her artistic gifts to make joyful music glorifying God and expressing her faith

In 2020, Aasha released her first full-length album, WYWS, and continues to use her music to promote spiritual transformation to those in need. In her songs, Aasha touches on how her faith has helped her through life’s hardships and struggles, and how it can do the same for others.

Her February single “Nobody Greater” is a song she wrote to acknowledge her trust in God’s love, and was added to Vocalo’s on-air rotation for April. We reached out to Aasha Marie to hear about her passion projects, poetry and how her faith is woven into every aspect of her music.

Content warning: Mention of depression and suicidal thoughts.

Which part of Chicago are you from? Where do you live now?

I hail from Chicago’s South Side, the Englewood/West Englewood neighborhood. As of right now, I still reside on the South Side in Woodlawn.

How did you get into singing and rapping?

Singing started in the church. I grew up playing the piano and organ and singing in the church choir, where my father was the pastor and my mother was the choir director. The church is a great training ground for musical gifts. I started rapping at 15 or 16 after being challenged by my brother and his friends, who had recently started a rap group. We would freestyle and write rhymes in our basement, and then it just grew from there.

Can you tell us about the creative process behind your song “Nobody Greater”? What do you hope listeners will take away from this song?

“Nobody Greater” was a song I wrote acknowledging that there’s a great God above me — and, above everything, it’s a reminder that I’m never alone, abandoned or just taking up space, but I matter to God and He matters so much to me. I want listeners to look up and know that the God who created the world and everything in it cares about you, and desires for us to know Him deeply.

What was your favorite part about making the video for “Nobody Greater”?

My favorite part about the video was persevering through the heat. We filmed it in a church in the summertime that has no AC, and it was a hot day. My makeup was literally melting off my face, and me and the other extras, cast and crew were sweating. It was so funny. Although we were uncomfortable for the moment, I’m glad the video came out as excellent as it did.

Tell us about your 14-track album WYWS. What does this album mean to you?

WYWS is my declaration to myself to wake up to my gifts and talents. The album is an acronym for “While You Were Sleeping.” We all have eyes to see, but sometimes we choose to be blind, we choose to overlook. God has given me eyes to see, to take in, to observe. For me, it’s a personal message to myself to use my gifts to make God famous and use my talent, to the best of my ability, to make great music that people can enjoy. WYWS is the wake up call to myself and to the world that says, “Hey! I’m here, I’m alive and here’s what I want you to listen to, from my heart to your ears.”

How does your faith tie into your music?

My faith is everything. God met me in my room when I was 24 years of age. I heard the gospel message of Jesus Christ and was changed from sinner to saved. I was so empty, suicidal and depressed, then I cried out to God and He heard me and rescued me. I was never the same after that, and I never will be the same. Jesus became my anchor, my identity and my confidence. My Christian faith filters through my music and shapes who I am as an artist. I’m not untouched by the world’s woes, temptations to sin or trouble. Though I have my struggles, I overcome them through Him who loves me. My music is a testament to my faith.

What’s your ideal environment to write poetry?

My ideal environment would be a coffee shop with a matcha latte — warm or iced, depending on my mood and the day — with some nice jazz music in the background. Then I’d fill up the page with words.

Can you tell us a little bit about Common Hymnal? What is it, and how did you get involved?

Common Hymnal is a music collective composed of artists and musicians who bond in writing camps to create music for those on the fringes and in the spiritual underground. Though I’m not involved with them directly or as an artist, I did write an article recently on them, which you can find [online at Resolute Magazine].

What is it like being a “cool mom?”

This question is funny! When I was young I used to always say, “Man, I’d love to have kids and for them to see me as the cool mom!” Even now I’m like, “I’d love to be a cool Grandma!” My son just turned a year old and right now he thinks I’m the funniest, coolest person in the world! That might change as he gets older and becomes more aware of himself and the world, but for right now, I delight in being his “cool mom.” At this young tender age, he doesn’t know me as anything else, and I like it that way!

What’s next for Aasha Marie?

I have several passion projects coming out, including my upcoming EP, entitled Signs of Life. I’m currently writing and recording my next full-length rap album, teaching a music program entitled “Composition of a City” to students across the city and working on a compilation album with my husband. I’m always working on or toward something. This won’t be the last people will hear from me!

Interview by Milo Keranen

Introduction written by George Chiligiris

Edited for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca

