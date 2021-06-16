The idyllic days of summer are here once again. Whether you are hanging at the beach, cooking in your backyard, or just cruising down Lake Shore Drive with the windows down, you’re going to need some quality jams to play.

Luckily for you, Vocalo has some hand curated playlists made just for days like these.

Summer Madness! is a playlist sure to help you cool off from the heat and feel quite alright. Tracks from Kool & The Gang, Kid Cudi, Donna Summer, and Kali Uchis will undoubtedly get you grooving in no time. This playlist will set the perfect mood for all your summertime hangs.

Your Invite to the Cook-Out is filled with classics that will fill all your barbecue aux-duty needs. A Tribe Called Quest, Sister Nancy, Diana Ross, and The Four Tops are all present as well as the ultimate summer jam, Pass the Dutchie by The Musical Youth. This perfect mix of soul, funk, hip-hop, rock and reggae will take your function to the next level and will have all your friends complimenting your tracks, guaranteed.

Give these playlists a like so you’ll always have them at the ready this summer to enjoy some Electric Relaxation. You deserve it!