Vetusta Morla are a Spanish sextet from Tres Cantos, Madrid regarded as one of the most essential rock bands from el indie español. Their acclaimed album Mismo sitio, distinto lugar released in the fall of 2017 marked a before and after in their music path, which earned them a few Latin Grammy Award nominations for “best alternative music album”, “best alternative song” and “best recording packaging.” After two years of touring, the band has rapidly accelerated their internationalization after a long career since they formed in 1998. Vetusta Morla’s signature rock has evolved in many ways, and it has connected them with other audiences outside Spain. Much of this connection grows from their en directos and the depth of their storytelling in each song, while also taking the listener into different sonic layers where experimentation and risks are taken.