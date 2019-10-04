Madrid’s Vetusta Morla: Before and After “Mismo sitio, distinto lugar”
Written by Roxyo Radio on October 4, 2019
Vetusta Morla are a Spanish sextet from Tres Cantos, Madrid regarded as one of the most essential rock bands from el indie español. Their acclaimed album Mismo sitio, distinto lugar released in the fall of 2017 marked a before and after in their music path, which earned them a few Latin Grammy Award nominations for “best alternative music album”, “best alternative song” and “best recording packaging.” After two years of touring, the band has rapidly accelerated their internationalization after a long career since they formed in 1998. Vetusta Morla’s signature rock has evolved in many ways, and it has connected them with other audiences outside Spain. Much of this connection grows from their en directos and the depth of their storytelling in each song, while also taking the listener into different sonic layers where experimentation and risks are taken.
El antes…
Before their upcoming Chicago Sunday performance at Bottom Lounge, we revisit a conversación en español from 2017 with Guille Galván, guitarist and composer of Vetusta Morla, when he spoke to Rocío Santos about the experience recording Mismo sitio, distinto lugar at the iconic Hansa Studios in Berlin, working with producer Campi Campón (Jorge Drexler, Natalia Lafourcade), and Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Tame Impala, The Flaming Lips).
Guille talks about the song “23 de junio”
y el después…
As they tour the U.S., we sent the band a few questions, and Juanma Latorre responded. He reflects on the evolution of the band after Mismo sitio, distinto lugar. Escucha a Juanma Latorre (composer and guitarist) on the places where their latest album has taken them, meeting indigenous communities in Colombia, their support against the closing of Madrid’s public media M21, and the present of Vetusta Morla.