Pablo Gasca Gollás: “Carlos Gaytán is a Man That Lives, Sleeps and Dreams with Food”

The documentary

Vidas con sabor: De la tierra a la estrella Michelin

(Lives with Flavor: From Earth to the Michelin Star) directed by Mexican filmmakers

Pablo Gasca Gollás and Ruth Zachs Babani premiered at the 55th Chicago International Film Festival (CIFF). The intimate portrait celebrates the journey of acclaimed Chef Carlos Gaytán, from his arrival to Chicago as an undocumented immigrant from Huitzuco, Guerrero, to his evolution becoming the first Mexican-born Michelin Star Chef. The documentary series presents a transparent look into the challenges faced by the chef at a pivotal point in his life before the closing of his restaurant Mexique in West Town in 2018, and his surprising comeback with the new restaurant Tzuco in River East, Chicago. The film reveals Chef Carlos Gaytán as a natural storyteller, not only as a gastronomy alchemist, but as a narrator who knows his history. This emotive chronicle portrays a challenging path full of memories, failures and teachings that have transformed one of the leading figures of modern Mexican gastronomy.