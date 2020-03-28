Domingos recomienda: Virtual sewing con Monstrochika

Naomi Martinez aka Monstrochika is an artist maker, educator and Berwyn community member recognized for her marvelous characters that transform your mood when looking at their beauty, sensibility, fierceness, freedom, and other elements. She’s one of the Chicagoan community artists offering virtual workshops on IG and FB during this cuarentena. ¡Conócela!

Hola Monstrochika, tell us about your quarantine experience.

It’s an eerie feeling going out and seeing so many businesses closed. Today, we had to order our pan dulce ahead, and pay it and pick it up outside the panaderia. That first week, when I went to pick up a few things at my local grocery, as I saw others filling their carts and the shelves emptying, it created a panic within me. I ended up spending more than planned. We decided to keep our usual weekly shopping, and try to go on as normal as possible.

Could you share a reflection that has gone through your mind during this time?

Just how much we need each other. That all of our most meaningful moments and activities involve that need for human contact.

What song describes your mood?

Not a song, but past DJ sets is helping me cope. We will beat this together, and we will dance again! I just discovered and love Palestine’s DJ Sama.

Could you share a video that you would like people to take a few minutes to watch?

Recently, I was so moved by a video that is part of NPR’s Night Owl series. Haley Heynderickx performing “No Face.” Believe me it will give you chills!

What’s your offering to the community during these quarantine days?

I just finished three beginner sewing projects on Instagram live. It was my first time going live and online with classes. I’ve learned a lot and it’s been fun interacting in this way. I’ll be starting them again on Monday through Facebook live on my art page.

Escucha una charla en español con Monstrochika en la serie Mujeres con Power con Rocío Santos.

Follow Monstrochika on IG or FB.