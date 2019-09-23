Dromedarios Mágicos on his upcoming album “Subcampeón”

September 23, 2019

Dromedarios Mágicos is the moniker of Chihuahua-born folk-pop singer-songwriter Diego Puerta. This 23-year-old rising Mexican artist now embarks on a new journey as one of the few Latin-American acts signed by Arts & Crafts [the Mexico City branch of the Toronto-based premier indie label]. His upcoming album “Subcampeón” is set to be released on November 21, 2019.

IMG-1703

Escucha la conversación with Dromedarios Mágicos on Domingos en Vocalo with host Rocío Santos (originally broadcasted on Sunday, September 22, 2019).

Watch Dromedarios Mágicos’ latest video for the second single “Buenos Días” recorded in Bogotá, Colombia by Santiago de Rompeolas.

