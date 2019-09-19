#MUJERESCONPOWER: LA MARISOUL, the vocal force of La Santa Cecilia

September 19, 2019

Marisol “La Marisoul”Hernandez is a Los Angeles-born singer and founding member of La Santa Cecilia—Grammy-winning quartet comprised of Mexican-American musicians José “Pepe” Carlos, Miguel “Oso” Ramirez and Alex Bendaña. The band has connected audiences around the world with the roots of Pan-Latin music. Their authentic bilingual repertoire blends músicas como el bolero, la cumbia, el tango, el swing y otros géneros musicales with lyrics that speak of the Latinx and immigrant identity. Esta mujer con power takes us on a journey to her childhood, the early years of La Santa Cecilia, and also shares some experiences about motherhood, and her artistry. Además, La Marisoul gives us a glimpse of La Santa Cecilia’s upcoming album set to be released in October of 2019. 

“LA MÚSICA ME HACE SENTIR VIVA”.

 

Photo: Humberto Howard

Escucha la conversación en español below. Hear some personal stories, and el cancionero that has shaped el camino de La Marisoul. This interview was originally broadcasted on September 15, 2019 on Domingos en Vocalo.

