Marisol “La Marisoul”Hernandez is a Los Angeles-born singer and founding member of La Santa Cecilia—Grammy

-winning quartet comprised of Mexican-American musicians José “Pepe” Carlos, Miguel “Oso” Ramirez and Alex Bendaña.

The band has connected audiences around the world with

the roots of Pan-Latin music. Their

authentic bilingual repertoire

blends músicas como el bolero, la cumbia, el tango, el swing y otros géneros musicales with lyrics that speak of the Latinx and immigrant identity. Esta mujer con power takes us on a journey to her childhood, the early years of La Santa Cecilia, and also shares some experiences about motherhood, and her artistry. Además, La Marisoul gives us a glimpse of La Santa Cecilia’s upcoming album set to be released in October of 2019.