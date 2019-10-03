After working behind the scenes with artists like Diplo, Skrillex, and Usher, Montreal-based band Chiiild is stepping into the spotlight with their first project gearing up for release by the end of this year.

Following the acclaimed release of their first two singles, “Count Me Out” and “Back To Life,” the buzz surrounding Chiiild is growing and well deserved. The band is currently on tour with Emotional Oranges and will be stopping in Chicago Oct. 5th.

Chiiild’s bassist, vocalist and producer, Yoni Ayal, joined Jill Hopkins in conversation about the band’s upcoming project and current tour.

Since your music is genre bending, we’re curious to hear what music you grew up listening to and what inspires the art that you and your composing partner make?

For both of us, our influences are very different you know, I grew up listening to artists like Craig David and Moby, while Pierre came up with Wu Tang and Deep Purple and those type of influences. So when we come together to make music, we pull from those places. I feel like being a good musician is essentially being a sponge.

It seems like you have been making music behind closed doors for quite some time, and now the world is finally getting to hear your project. Can you share what you’ve been up to and how that transition is going for you.

It’s been a crisis of growth, if you will. We booked 20 something shows and we had never played together as a band. It was just really exciting. Our mindset is, “let’s go out there and share music and interact with people one person at a time.” We’re just up for the journey.

What can listeners expect from your upcoming project?

More of the synthetic soul music that we’ve been making, and we have more R&B, more indie, and a mix of old and new. That’s the whole formula to all of this.

Listen to the full interview here:

For more info on Chiiild’s tour and their

upcoming stop in Chicago on Oct. 5, visit their website.

Interview edited for length and clarity by Olivia Cerza