Son Rompe Pera: From Naucalpán, Estado De México, Resistencia A Través De La Marimba
Written by Vocalo Radio on May 27, 2022
Domingos En Vocalo profiles Son Rompe Pera, the marimba-garage-punk band formed by the Gama brothers Kacho, Kilos and Mongo from Naucalpán, State of México.
One of the most powerful bands on stage you’ll see at this year’s Mole de Mayo festival in Pilsen, Chicago, Son Rompe Pera shares their story about its origins playing in the streets of their native Naucalpán with their marimbero father, how a play of words originated their band name, covering Chicano iconic musician Lalo Guerrero for their debut album Batuco (ZZK Records), collaborating with Chilean well-known musician Macha (Chico Trujillo), and their greatest influences growing up with punk, norteñas and tropical music.
Listen to their conversation on Spotify and Apple Podcasts below, and tune in to Domingos En Vocalo on 91.1 FM Sundays to hear more.
Mongo (marimba) de Son Rompe Pera nos narra la historia de Son Rompe Pera, partiendo de sus inicios en las calles de Naucalpán, Estado de México, el legado de su padre a quien honran en su primer álbum “Batuco”, su colaboración con el músico chileno Macha (Chico Trujillo), su cover al músico chicano Lalo Guerrero en su canción “Los chucos suaves”, y sus grandes influencias en su sonido heterogéneo con una identidad punk.
Written by Rocío Santos
Audio production by Rocío Santos
