Nueva música: Las rolas by Domingos en Vocalo

Pictured above: Ani Cordero, photo courtesy of the artist.
Vocalo‘s Domingos en Vocalo takes you on a borderless journey to discover the freshest alternative music from the U.S., Latinoamérica and beyond. Las rolasis curated by Rocío Santos and Jesús Echeverría. Tune in every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm for one of the premier Spanish-language programs in Chicago featuring interviews on Latinx culture, arts, literature, film, music, and a well-curated selection of songs highlighting sonidos contemporáneos y alternativos.