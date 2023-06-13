Vocalo Radio

Nueva música: Las rolas by Domingos en Vocalo

Written by on June 13, 2023

Pictured above: Ani Cordero, photo courtesy of the artist.

Vocalo‘s Domingos en Vocalo takes you on a borderless journey to discover the freshest alternative music from the U.S., Latinoamérica and beyond. Las rolas is curated by Rocío Santos and Jesús Echeverría. Tune in every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm for one of the premier Spanish-language programs in Chicago featuring interviews on Latinx culture, arts, literature, film, music, and a well-curated selection of songs highlighting sonidos contemporáneos y alternativos.

