Bekoe’s Top 5 “In Rotation” Picks For December 2023

Take a closer look at the featured artists on this month’s “In Rotation” playlist, and hear Bekoe’s thoughts on his top five favorite tracks…

Explore Bekoe’s top five songs showcased on December’s “In Rotation” playlist, featuring The Third, DRAMA, Erthe St. James, m.e.h. and more. Get to know this month’s selections and listen to the complete playlist below — or by tuning in to 91.1 FM until next month’s refresh!

Elaquent – Hoes Mad (feat. Brittney Carter & Jazstarr)

Elaquent, the Canadian producer extraordinaire, joins forces with gifted Chicago lyricist Brittney Carter and soulful vocalist Jazstarr for a compelling track titled “Hoes Mad,” featured on Elaquent’s latest album, Rediscovery. The song is a mesmerizing blend of Elaquent’s standout production, Brittney’s clever wordplay and Jazstarr’s soulful delivery.

Within this collaboration, the synergy is palpable. Elaquent’s signature production lays a mesmerizing foundation, setting the stage for Brittney Carter’s lyrical prowess to shine through. Her wordplay, undoubtedly sharp and touching, intertwines flawlessly with Jazstarr’s soulful vocals, creating a layered and immersive listening experience.

The track’s title, “Hoes Mad,” seems to encapsulate the essence of the song’s narrative and energy, drawing from the combined talents of the trio. It’s a testament to their collective artistry — offering a track that not only resonates sonically but also carries depth in its lyrical content, leaving listeners captivated and engaged.

The Third – “SHOULDA KNEW” (feat. Heavy Crownz)

Following the impactful release of C O L O R E D, Chicago multifaceted poet, educator and emcee The Third returns with a new single,“SHOULDA KNEW,” featuring the distinct talent of Englewood’s own Heavy Crownz. Their latest offering introduces a vibrant, jazzy energy, blending uplifting rhythms with enchanting strings and horns to create an irresistible upbeat bounce.

The collaboration between The Third and Heavy Crownz proves to be a stroke of genius, aesthetically intertwining their unique styles to elevate the track’s allure. “SHOULDA KNEW” showcases Third’s musical innovation and highlights the energy of Heavy Crownz, infusing the song with an extra layer of captivation. The fusion of their talents results in a mesmerizing piece that effortlessly draws in the listener, setting a high standard for collaborative artistry.

m.e.h. – “Wake Up” (feat. Drew The Kiiid)

Having made the move from Maryland to Chicago to pursue studies in Contemporary, Urban, and Popular Music at Columbia College, m.e.h. brings her latest sonic offering to Vocalo’s airwaves with “Wake Up,” featuring Drew The Kiiid. This new release is an uptempo anthem that effortlessly propels listeners into motion, urging them to awaken both physically and musically.

m.e.h.’s collaboration with Drew The Kiiid results in an infectious track that exudes energy. “Wake Up” is more than just a song, it’s an invitation to shake off lethargy and embrace the rhythm. It’s a pulsating blend of beats and vocals that compels the body to move. Their combined efforts create an irresistible uptempo record guaranteed to inject vitality into any playlist, and set the stage for a lively musical experience.

DRAMA – “Feel The Same”

Amidst Chicago’s rich tapestry of musical talent, DRAMA stands tall, becoming an integral part of the city’s diverse music landscape. The dynamic duo makes a compelling return to our airwaves with their single “Feel The Same,” featured on their 2023 EP Till We Die. With an established presence in the city’s eclectic music community, DRAMA continues to captivate audiences with their innovative soundscape. “Feel The Same” serves as a testament to their musical evolution, showcasing their ability to craft engaging narratives within their music.

As they add “Feel The Same” to their repertoire, DRAMA reaffirms their position as a driving force in Chicago’s vibrant music scene. The track not only underscores their artistic growth, but solidifies their commitment to delivering soul-stirring music that resonates with audiences — making Till We Die an EP worth diving into.

Erthe St. James – “Saved By The Bell(S)”

Erthe St. James, a native of Chicago’s West Side, delivers an enthralling musical narrative with “Saved By The Bell(S).” This composition seamlessly blends soulful melodies with funky rhythms, inviting listeners on a poignant journey through his formative years. Through captivating storytelling, Erthe paints a vivid picture of resilience, sharing personal experiences of overcoming challenges in his neighborhood.

Each note resonates with authenticity, leaving a lasting impact that lingers well beyond the music’s end. “Saved By The Bell(S)” stands as a testament to Erthe’s artistry, serving as a heartfelt tribute to resilience and the universal power of music to transcend barriers and touch the soul.

Listen to the full “In Rotation” playlist on Spotify or by tuning in to Vocalo 91.1 FM.

Written by Bekoe

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison

