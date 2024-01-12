Bekoe’s Top 5 “In Rotation” Tracks For January 2024

Bekoe is back with five highlights from Vocalo’s first “In Rotation” refresh of the new year.

Check out what Bekoe had to say about some of January’s “In Rotation” tracks…

Jessica Jolia – “Ooh La La” (feat. Yaahn Hunter Jr.)

California singer-songwriter Jessica Jolia’s remarkable career includes collaborations with iconic artists like Dr. Dre, The Jonas Brothers, Johnny Gill, Rita Ora and many more. In her latest release, Jessica joins forces with talented producer Yaahn Hunter Jr. The track seamlessly blends Jolia’s soulful vocals with Hunter’s masterful production, resulting in a mesmerizing single that boasts an irresistible combination of rhythm and melody. Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of “Ooh La La,” where musical prowess and creativity converge to create a captivating listening experience.

callmejimmee – “keepintrak”

Take a dive into the evocative soundscape crafted by Chicago singer-songwriter and producer callmejimmee as he makes a triumphant return to Vocalo’s airwaves. In this single, Jimmee skillfully weaves a narrative centered around the pursuit and navigation of love, showcasing his mastery in both music and storytelling. A soulful masterpiece, much of the artist’s 2023 self-titled album is a collaborative effort with SMILESxMILES, including this single. Jimmee’s soothing vocals serve as a melodic brushstroke, effortlessly painting an audio canvas that exudes a priceless and timeless quality. Immerse yourself in the emotive and captivating world of callmejimmmee, where Jimmee’s artistry takes center stage — leaving an indelible mark on the soulful music landscape.

Audrey V. – “Choose Me”

Experience the enchanting musical realm of Chatham singer-songwriter Audrey V. as she graces the airwaves once again with “Choose Me.” Following the success “Dream” in February 2023, Audrey V. collaborates with Chicago’s own Law Beatz for this captivating track to close out the year. Audrey’s dreamy melodies and exceptional cadence, coupled with Law Beatz’s velvety instrumental production, create a top-tier sonic experience. “Choose Me” showcases Audrey V.’s genius in delivering a serenade that effortlessly captures hearts, making it a must-listen for those who appreciate a blend of dreamy vocals and masterful production.

Carson – “Warm Embrace”

Introducing the emerging artist hailing from Chicago… Carson’s musical talent spans the realms of R&B and neo-soul. Making a striking debut in our on-air rotation, Carson unveils his enchanting single, “Warm Embrace.” This dazzling track showcases Carson’s unique sound, blending soulful R&B vibes with a contemporary twist. As the melody unfolds, listeners are treated to Carson’s expressive and intriguing delivery. “Warm Embrace” leaves a lasting impression with the artist’s distinctive style and promising talent. Get ready to be swept away by the soulful charm of Carson’s music as “Warm Embrace” takes center stage in our rotation.

Marko Stat$ & femdot. – “Chosen”

Witness the dynamic collaboration of Chicago natives Marko Stat$ and femdot. as they join forces to create an in-depth musical masterpiece. This collaborative effort brings forth a fusion of bumping production and genius lyricism, showcasing the collective talents of the two artists. Both hailing from the vibrant Chicago music scene, Marko Stat$ and femdot. deliver a record that goes beyond the surface. The synergy between their lyrical expertise and the compelling production creates a powerful and riveting musical journey. Prepare to be enthralled as Marko Stat$ and femdot. combine their artistic excellence to craft a record that resonates with their Chicago roots.

Written by Bekoe

Introduction written by Abigail Harrison

