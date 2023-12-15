The Women Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical On The Big Screen

Film critic Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder sat down with Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson, stars of The Color Purple musical film adaptation.

Director Blitz Bazawule brings Alice Walker’s The Color Purple back to the big screen with his film adaptation of the stage musical. This is the second film adaptation of Walker’s story of the same name; the first was directed by Steven Spielberg in 1985, and was produced by both Spielberg and Quincy Jones. Spielberg and Jones return as producers for the new adaptation, alongside the stage musical’s producers Scott Sanders and Oprah Winfrey — who starred in the 1985 film as Sofia.

The Color Purple is a decades-long epic following Celie, a young woman living in the South in the early 1900s, as she traverses through life’s hardships, personal relationships and familial bonds while showcasing her strength and perseverance.

The new film stars Fantasia Barrino as Celie, Taraji P. Henson as Shug, Danielle Brooks as Sophia, H.E.R. as Squeak, Colman Domingo as Albert and Halle Bailey as Nettie — with Brooks and Barrino both reprising their roles from the stage production. The Color Purple is in theaters December 25.

Reggie Ponder: Hi, I’m Reggie Ponder, the Reel Critic. I got a chance to speak with the ladies of the new movie, ‘The Color Purple’: Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson. We talked about the men of the movie, and what they would like men to take away from this movie. Here’s an excerpt from my interview. What is the message you want men to take away, us to take away from this?

Danielle Brooks: That’s a good question. There’s so many things. One, there’s different ways to love. It is okay to surrender to your woman, in a sense. I feel like we stick too closely to these gender norms that play in marriages, and I feel like Harpo and Sophia really were shaking that up. I feel like if a lot of men were open more to doing things that worked best for their marriage, or their relationship, and not so much of how we’ve been taught to do things, we actually might be a lot more happy. That’s one thing I really hope. Also, with the story of Mister, is redemption. You can come back again and rewrite your wrongs. Not that every man has had some terrible story like Mister, but if you know of someone in your life like a Mister, or if you are that, there is room for forgiveness. I hope that that’s what men take from this.

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder with Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia Barrino, in order. Photos courtesy Reggie Ponder.

RP: When we talk about the film, I feel that Mister is this larger than life character, and that Celie was fighting to bring that giant down to size. Can you speak to that character, and possibly connect it to how you’re working to bring your giant down?

Fantasia Barrino: You know what, honestly, I’m gonna say I don’t know if she was fighting to bring it down to size. I think she was fighting for him to open his eyes and really see. He could not see, because everything that he was looking and seeing and everything that he ate, slept, breathed: his father. That generational curse that was on his life. I’m a mother now, so I can only speak from looking at my son, and the men in my life. I’m the only girl, I have three brothers. I have 16, there’s a lot of uncles in my life. On my father’s side is 16 of them. So I was able to grow up and watch a lot, and see a lot. Then let’s not let’s not forget the relationships that I were in. When it comes to men, I believe that they should never be brought down. We have to lift them up. But there are times that they cannot see themselves because they’re so busy reaching back into their past, which is generational things. That’s all they knew. That’s all he could see. I think once Celie left, stood up for herself, and showed him that she really brought something to the table, I don’t think she was trying to bring him down. I think she wanted him to open his eyes so he could see.

2023’s The Color Purple is a film adaptation of the musical based on Alice Walker’s novel of the same name. In it, Fantasia Barrino reprises her role in the musical as Celie.

RP: What do you want men to take away from this? How do you want us to receive this and grow from it?

Taraji P. Henson: I want you to know, men, that the strength is in being vulnerable. It was so beautiful to see Mister, this man who was abusive. He started off like a snake, and it was good to see him come full circle and learn something about the stuff he was doing. He had a real awakening, in that moment where he’s facedown in the mud and the rain is coming down on him. He had to surrender. He had to surrender. He had to put that strong man shield down, and he had to surrender and do the right thing. That’s a vulnerable place for a lot of men, but I beg you to lean into that a little more, because that is where the strength in the healing is. I want Black men, or men period, to walk away from this and heal. I want people to walk away from this healing. I want families breaking generational curses. I want people to heal, that is my mission in life. That’s why I started the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation for mental wellness in the Black and Brown community.

RP: To see more of this interview, you can go to Reggieponder.com. ‘The Color Purple’ comes out on Christmas Day. I’m on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube @thereelcritic, and I’ll see you next time.

FOLLOW REGGIE “THE REEL CRITIC” PONDER ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Morgan Ciocca and Abigail Harrison

Transcription by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: