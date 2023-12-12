In Rotation: December 2023
Written by Vocalo Radio on December 12, 2023
Pictured above: Sen Morimoto, photo courtesy of the artist
Vocalo’s “In Rotation” playlist for December is our gift to your ears.
Hear it spinning on our airwaves all month long, featuring artists like The Third, Heavy Crownz, DRAMA, Sen Morimoto, Brittney Carter and so much more.
Tune in through the terrestrial radio at 91.1 FM Chicago or 89.5 FM Northwest Indiana, our web player or the Vocalo app to make sure you don’t miss these December picks as we head into the new year. Want a chance to be featured next month? Submit your song using this online form, or find it under the “Submit Music” tab on our homepage!
Listen to past “In Rotation” selections on Spotify below.
