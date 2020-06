Chicago’s activist organization My Block, My Hood, My City emphasizes that the best way to help out the city is for people to begin with supporting their own block. Right now, they are placing their efforts on helping out black-owned small businesses that were looted, destroyed, or vandalized. Anyone can sign up to volunteer to clean up these communities, and they have also set up a donation page, with all funds going directly to these most-affected communities. Any help, no matter how small, can bring a positive change. LM

