With Douglass Park’s Summer Smash Festival on the horizon, festival organizers are bringing back the event’s community enrichment program starting July 10th.

In preparation for Summer Smash 2021 on August 20th, fans have the opportunity to help clean up Douglass Park during the third annual Summer Smash CommUnity Clean-Up Project — presented by festival organizers Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX and local organizations The West-Side Artists & Abolitionists Group and Exclusive 773.

The first opportunity to pitch in is Saturday, July 10 from noon to 4 pm, where volunteers can lend a hand in cleaning up Douglass Park and distribute free festival tickets to neighbors in the park’s 4-block radius.

The second CommUnity Clean-Up event takes places on Saturday, August 7, and those who RSVP to participate on both dates will be compensated with free tickets to the festival.

Festival headliners this year are A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert, with notable performers including Benny the Butcher, City Girls, Earl Sweatshirt and Lil Yachty, plus recently added artists Don Toliver and Saba.



Keep up with Summer Smash Festival on Instagram Twitter here .

Written by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: