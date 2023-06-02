The Reel Critic Travels ‘Across The Spider-Verse’
Written by Vocalo Radio on June 2, 2023
Jump back into the comic book Multiverse with Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.
Following the international success of Marvel’s 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) returns as Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Miles is sent across the Multiverse where he encounters a team of Spider-People all trying to protect its existence. Clashing as they learn how to work together in the wake of a new enemy, Miles must face the other Spiders in order to save his loved ones.
After the film’s delay from an anticipated October 2022 release due to COVID-19 complications, Across The Spider-Verse held its official US release on June 2. It’s in theaters now. Hear Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film on Spotify!
Follow Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder on Twitter and Instagram
Audio production by Reggie Ponder
Written by Morgan Ciocca
