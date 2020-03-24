LIVE BLOG: Do Good

MARCH 25TH

18th Street Distillery Brews Hand Sanitizer

18th Street Distillery in Hammond Indiana will be focusing their efforts on providing hand sanitizers in bulk to the medical professions, retirement homes, and those on the front lines in this war against COVID-19. They plan to drop off the hand sanitizers in bulk in Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas. Drew Fox is a Chicago native and the founder of the distillery, he shared with us that he was inspired to do this because of his wife who is an ER nurse. Here’s the GoFundMe page. SR

MARCH 24TH

Celebrate Edgewater’s Restaurant Week

From March 20-March 30 Edgewater, one of Chicago’s northern neighborhoods, is celebrating their Virtual Restaurant Week. Help support local business (and smack on some scrumptious food) while discovering something new! And, just as a cautionary reminder, the CDC has stated that there is no evidence of COVID-19 transfer through food. So don’t be afraid to take advantage of this from now until Monday. SK

Edgewater Virtual Restaurant Week has begun! Click the link to find out about local delivery and takeout specials, adjusted hours and more!https://t.co/ACr6nVzi6d pic.twitter.com/3x1LXduGi5 — Edgewater Dev Corp (@EdgewaterDev) March 20, 2020

Volunteer with Lakeview Pantry

An important way for Chicagoans to stay involved and help out their community in the midst of COVID-19 is through donating time and/or resources to local food pantries. Lakeview Pantry is currently looking for volunteers and distributers, and you can get involved by emailing volunteers@lakeviewpantry.org. SK

@LakeviewPantry needs volunteers to sort, organize, and box food; help distribute food during pick up times; drive our vans to pick up food; or drive your own car to deliver food to home bound seniors. Email volunteers@lakeviewpantry.org pic.twitter.com/ZpY6k8yfXR — @ward40 (@40thforward) March 24, 2020

Watch An Online Concert

“Together At Home” is a virtual concert series sponsored by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization (WHO), and artists all over the world. It’s goal is, “To ease people’s minds and bring them joy and a sense of shared humanity as public shutdowns and social distancing take effect globally.” With previous performances by John Legend, Niall Horan, AJR, Charlie Puth and more, it’s already gained plenty of attention online. Today, Chloe x Halle will perform on their Instagram Live at 4:00 p.m. EST and Lauv will be on his own Instagram Live at 6:00 p.m. EST. SK

Going live on IG today at 5pm ET supporting @GlblCtzn and @WHO. Gonna play some songs, answer your strangest questions, and keep you company. #TogetherAtHome. pic.twitter.com/SI3VMKm50N — AJR (@AJRBrothers) March 24, 2020

Check With Your Local Chamber of Commerce

Neighborhoods all across Chicago are getting creative with their local events. Google your own chamber’s social media accounts or official websites for an up-to-date look at what you can participate in, safely, during our collective stay-at-home. SK

MARCH 23RD

Donate Blood

In healthcare settings all across the United States, donated blood is a lifesaving, essential part of caring for patients. The need for donated blood is constant, and blood centers are open and in urgent need of donations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people who are well to continue to donate blood if they are able, even if they are practicing social distancing because of COVID-19. CDC is supporting blood centers by providing recommendations that will keep donors and staff safe. Examples of these recommendations include spacing donor chairs 6 feet apart, thoroughly adhering to environmental cleaning practices, and encouraging donors to make donation appointments ahead of time. SR

Do you like snacks? Need a good reason to leave your house? Enjoy lying down? Donate blood! Go to @VitalantOrg to find a nearby place to donate and eat as many Oreos as you want. @VitalantIL pic.twitter.com/wq7vHYwvMW — Scott Smith (@ourmaninchicago) March 24, 2020

Support Hospitality Workers

Food journalist Michael Nagrant is starting a new food newsletter: Love in the Time of Coronavirus. All profits for the foreseeable future will be donated to Hospitality United & charities that help food people in a time of need. SR

I'm giving away a first edition copy of @Gachatz's @Alinea cookbook at random to anyone who gets a paid subscription to my new food newsletter Love in the Time of Coronavirus in the next three weeks. All proceeds are going to hospitality workers in need.https://t.co/OLVsF4eReR — Michael Nagrant (@MichaelNagrant) March 23, 2020

The Chicago Reader Needs Chicago

The Reader and other community media need you more than ever. Tracy Baim, Publisher of the Chicago Reader, reports that they have lost close to 90 percent of their advertising revenue and suspect this will last at least two months. Donate to help keep their virtual doors open! SR

If each of our followers gave $5, we'd be closer to riding out this financial storm. Please consider donating to the Reader as we weather a reduction of advertising support. With your help, independent journalism by Chicagoans for Chicagoans can thrive. https://t.co/tjAvwONvQB pic.twitter.com/PCKooseP3e — Chicago Reader (@Chicago_Reader) March 18, 2020

Write A Selfie

Chicago Poet Kevin Coval, Co-Founder of Young Chicago Author’s Louder Than A Bomb, is asking everybody to write a self-portrait aka selfie. SR

#YCAStillWriting Self-portraits aka write a selfie read & listen to the homie @mafiasafia https://t.co/1Nb605YrkU & https://t.co/UPJyWTG5s7https://t.co/IG9KDyzKHy & then write your own self portrait on wherever you are at in this moment / whatever is on your mind pic.twitter.com/e0PmkXM12O — Kevin Coval (@kevincoval) March 23, 2020

Scroll To The Top For Our Most Recent Posts

Updated Daily By The Vocalo Team

d