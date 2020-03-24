Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

LIVE BLOG: Do Good

Written by on March 24, 2020

Hey! Chicago

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary efforts.  We’ll be scouring the interwebs and tweets every day to bring you a daily digest of good things to do for yourself and your community.  Have a tip for something we should add to our daily digest?  E-mail us at info@vocalo.org.

MARCH 25TH

18th Street Distillery Brews Hand Sanitizer

18th Street Distillery in Hammond Indiana will be focusing their efforts on providing hand sanitizers in bulk to the medical professions, retirement homes, and those on the front lines in this war against COVID-19. They plan to drop off the hand sanitizers in bulk in Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas.  Drew Fox is a Chicago native and the founder of the distillery, he shared with us that he was inspired to do this because of his wife who is an ER nurse.  Here’s the GoFundMe page. SR

 

MARCH 24TH 

Celebrate Edgewater’s Restaurant Week

From March 20-March 30 Edgewater, one of Chicago’s northern neighborhoods, is celebrating their Virtual Restaurant Week. Help support local business (and smack on some scrumptious food) while discovering something new! And, just as a cautionary reminder, the CDC has stated that there is no evidence of COVID-19 transfer through food. So don’t be afraid to take advantage of this from now until Monday. SK

Volunteer with Lakeview Pantry

An important way for Chicagoans to stay involved and help out their community in the midst of COVID-19 is through donating time and/or resources to local food pantries. Lakeview Pantry is currently looking for volunteers and distributers, and you can get involved by emailing volunteers@lakeviewpantry.org. SK

Watch An Online Concert

“Together At Home” is a virtual concert series sponsored by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization (WHO), and artists all over the world. It’s goal is, “To ease people’s minds and bring them joy and a sense of shared humanity as public shutdowns and social distancing take effect globally.” With previous performances by John Legend, Niall Horan, AJR, Charlie Puth and more, it’s already gained plenty of attention online. Today, Chloe x Halle will perform on their Instagram Live at 4:00 p.m. EST and Lauv will be on his own Instagram Live at 6:00 p.m. EST. SK

Check With Your Local Chamber of Commerce

Neighborhoods all across Chicago are getting creative with their local events. Google your own chamber’s social media accounts or official websites for an up-to-date look at what you can participate in, safely, during our collective stay-at-home. SK

MARCH 23RD

Donate Blood

In healthcare settings all across the United States, donated blood is a lifesaving, essential part of caring for patients. The need for donated blood is constant, and blood centers are open and in urgent need of donations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people who are well to continue to donate blood if they are able, even if they are practicing social distancing because of COVID-19. CDC is supporting blood centers by providing recommendations that will keep donors and staff safe. Examples of these recommendations include spacing donor chairs 6 feet apart, thoroughly adhering to environmental cleaning practices, and encouraging donors to make donation appointments ahead of time. SR

Support Hospitality Workers

Food journalist Michael Nagrant is starting a new food newsletter: Love in the Time of Coronavirus. All profits for the foreseeable future will be donated to Hospitality United & charities that help food people in a time of need. SR

The Chicago Reader Needs Chicago

The Reader and other community media need you more than ever. Tracy Baim, Publisher of the Chicago Reader, reports that they have lost close to 90 percent of their advertising revenue and suspect this will last at least two months. Donate to help keep their virtual doors open! SR

Write A Selfie

Chicago Poet Kevin Coval, Co-Founder of Young Chicago Author’s Louder Than A Bomb, is asking everybody to write a self-portrait aka selfie. SR

 

Scroll To The Top For Our Most Recent Posts

Updated Daily By The Vocalo Team

d

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

18th Street Distillery Make Hand Sanitizer For First Responders

March 24, 2020

18th Street Distillery Make Hand Sanitizer For First Reponders
1

Ayana Contreras Invites Us To Reclaimed Soul Island In A New Spotify Playlist

March 23, 2020

0

Asantewaa Processes Global Influences To Make Something Purely Chicago

March 23, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

18th Street Distillery Make Hand Sanitizer For First Responders

Thumbnail
Previous post

Domingos Recomienda: La banda sonora para guiar tu estado de ánimo

Thumbnail