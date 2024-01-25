NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest Returns for 2024

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Tiny Desk Contest, and artists can submit their entries for a chance to host their own Tiny Desk Concert and more. Entry closes Feb. 21.

NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest is back! The winner of the 2024 contest will not only perform a Tiny Desk Concert, but will have the opportunity to hit the road on the Tiny Desk Concert On The Road Tour with NPR Music. The tour will hit cities across the country including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago.

Additionally, the contest winner will receive valuable guidance and mentorship from a music industry professional and be featured in an interview on All Things Considered, NPR’s evening news program.

The judges for the concert has expanded in recent years and includes Tiny Desk producer Robin Hilton, record label executive Nabil Ayers and Tiny Desk alumni Julien Baker and Durand Bernarr, among others.

Artists curious about their eligibility to enter the contest can take this quiz before they apply. For more information on the contest, how to enter and information on the full panel of judges, visit the Tiny Desk Concert website. Entries are open from Jan. 23 to Feb. 21.

Written by Blake Hall

More from Vocalo: