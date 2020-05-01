Nicki Minaj Gives Doja Cat’s “Say So” A Summer Revitalization With Remix

For many, the viral hit and ear-worm “Say So” came close to becoming stale, but Nicki Minaj has come through to give it a second wind, just in time for summer.

Being stuck indoors may have led us to forget that our summertime playlists need curating. There may not be many rides around the city with the windows down or block dance parties to keep us having fun in the sun, but that shouldn’t stop us from making the perfect soundtrack for the summer.

Nicki Minaj, a staple of beach day bops, has stepped out of quarantine to remind us that this time of the year is to be celebrated and enjoyed. Remixing Doja Cat’s already incredibly successful hit “Say So,” Minaj has found a way to combine the playful and dreamy melodies of Doja Cat’s singing with her own angry take on the current pandemic.

Minaj’s own style of rapping over the song’s verses finds itself blending seamlessly with the upbeat harmonies and funk-inspired walking bass. Her rapping even complements Doja Cat’s own rapping style, making it at times hard to determine who is rapping.

We’re ready to open our windows and turn up the volume with this song as the summer gets going. It won’t be long until this remix finds its way to a new wave of TikTok dancers…