Doja Cat Jumps On “In Your Eyes” Remix With The Weeknd

The Weeknd has been steadily dropping stellar remixes for his 2020 After Hours album, and this morning he dropped his absolute biggest yet.

Doja Cat jumps on the song’s second verse and she dances into the track with some Weeknd style melodies before going absolutely crazy on the verse. This high profile collaboration is the second of its kind for Doja Cat who is coming off of her first Hot 100 No. 1 with “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj.

It’s safe to say that after this collaboration Doja Cat’s stardom will only grow further. Check out the remix below …

Written by Seamus Doheny