Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Doja Cat Jumps On “In Your Eyes” Remix With The Weeknd

Written by on May 21, 2020

download (10)

The Weeknd has been steadily dropping stellar remixes for his 2020 After Hours album, and this morning he dropped his absolute biggest yet.

Doja Cat jumps on the song’s second verse and she dances into the track with some Weeknd style melodies before going absolutely crazy on the verse. This high profile collaboration is the second of its kind for Doja Cat who is coming off of her first Hot 100 No. 1 with “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj.

It’s safe to say that after this collaboration Doja Cat’s stardom will only grow further. Check out the remix below …

Follow The Weeknd

Written by Seamus Doheny

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Janelle Monáe Takes Over Season 2 Of Homecoming

May 21, 2020

0

Disclosure Share New Track “Energy” And Tease Album Release In August

May 21, 2020

0

Bianca Shaw Comes Back With “Love Goes”

May 20, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Janelle Monáe Takes Over Season 2 Of Homecoming

Thumbnail
Previous post

Disclosure Share New Track “Energy” And Tease Album Release In August

Thumbnail