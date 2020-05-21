Disclosure Share New Track “Energy” And Tease Album Release In August

Guy and Howard Lawrence, the UK duo known as Disclosure, have a new album on the way. ENERGY is out August 28 via Capitol Records.

The album features such diverse collaborators as Kehlani, Syd, Common, Kelis, slowthai, Mick Jenkins, Channel Tres, Aminé, Fatoumata Diawara, and Cameroon’s Blick Bassy.

The title track of the album is out now and accompanied by a Kid Studio–directed video.

“Energy” features a sample of the preacher Eric Thomas, also the source of the ear-worm sample on past hits like “When a Fire Starts to Burn.” The brothers explained in a statement that Thomas’ words in the new song inspired the title of the album. “When we found Eric many years ago, he was like a goldmine of inspirational quotes and motivational speeches.”

Watch the video for “ENERGY” and check out the tracklist for the full album below:

ENERGY: 01 Watch Your Step [ft. Kelis]

02 Lavender [ft. Channel Tres]

03 My High [ft. Aminé and slowthai]

04 Who Knew? [ft. Mick Jenkins]

05 Douha (Mali Mali) [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]

06 Fractal (Interlude)

07 Ce N’est Pas [ft. Blik Bassy]

08 ENERGY 09 Thinking ’Bout You (Interlude)

10 Birthday [ft. Kehlani and Syd]

11 Reverie [ft. Common]

Follow Disclosure

Written by Seamus Doheny