Brittany Howard Shares A Powerful And Timely Funkadelic Cover

Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard sets off on her own once again with a fresh new take on Funkadelic’s song, “You And Your Folks, Me And My Folks.”

Howard performed the song, in addition a rendition of “Stay High” from her debut solo album Jaime, as part of Spotify’s ongoing Singles series. Both were recorded at East West Studios in Los Angeles.

The GRAMMY Award winning vocalist’s cover is a powerful interpretation of the 1971 tune – not just for her soul-stirring vocals and electrifying guitar riffs, but also for its very timely message for us to trust in and provide for one another. “And if in our tears, we don’t learn to share with your brother/ You know that hate is gonna keep on multiplying/ And you know that man is gonna keep right on dying.”

