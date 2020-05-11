Bad Bunny Surprises Us With New Album ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’

With a world that appears to have been put on hold, Bad Bunny is not letting a worldwide pandemic from keeping him productive. Only two months after his previous album, “Las Que No Iban A Salir” released without prior notice.

Without a doubt, 2020 has been an eventful year, even though it’s only May. Every day there are new developments in the state of the world, often more negative than positive. But musicians and creators have used this time to indulge in their own creative endeavors, releasing art to a world that needs it more than ever.

Luckily for us, Bad Bunny has taken no days off. Just months after his last album dropped in February, a 10-song record came out of nowhere. Much like the news that catch us by surprise, this release didn’t let us get ready for what we were about to receive. Only this time, maybe that’s a good thing.

As the name suggests, “Las Que No Iban A Salir” (In English, The Ones That Weren’t Going To Come Out), this record seems to be a collection of songs that maybe didn’t make the cut last time around, or maybe were ideas that didn’t have the chance to be entirely thought through before. Even the bare-bones cover art suggests that this should be seen as more of a collection of demos than a full-length new album. But if there is a time to release new music, particularly unrefined and raw unleashed creativity, we are living in it, and Bad Bunny knows this.

Don’t let that fool you, however. This is not an amateur mixtape: Bad Bunny is delivering fresh new tracks, with collaborations with other big name artists like Yandel and Don Omar, all professionally recorded and mastered. This album instead sounds like Bad Bunny’s most personal project yet. We are getting an intimate look at an artist in captivity.

“Las Que No Iban A Salir” could have been a scrapped work in progress, but Bad Bunny doubled-down on a brand new record, full of heart, drama and a little bit of the reggaeton beats this summer needs.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens