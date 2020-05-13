New Details For Run The Jewels New Album

RTJ4 is looking to be Run The Jewels’s most audacious project yet. After four years of diligent work, the hip-hop super duo is ready for the next big drop of the summer.

Run The Jewels just released more details about their new long-awaited record, RTJ4, and this summer will be one to be remembered because of it. Many artists stayed active during this pandemic, and Run The Jewels is not left behind. But they’ve been working on this new project for years now, and won’t let coronavirus stop their progress.

RTJ4 is set to release June 5 on physical copies and all streaming platforms. Along with the release date, Run The Jewels have announced new tour dates to accommodate for the unexpected COVID-19 outbreak.

If you can’t wait for the June release, two tracks from the record are available for streaming right now. “Ooh La La (ft. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)“ and “Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4)” are both tracks from RT4 to keep you holding on until June.