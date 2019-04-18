Ella Vos recounts her recovery from lymphoma on new EP “Watch & Wait”

April 18, 2019

Ella Vos

On her new EP “Watch and Wait,” L.A. Pop singer Ella Vos takes listeners on a deeply personal and immersive journey as she recounts her struggle, treatment and ultimate recovery from lymphoma. The EP takes its name from one of the approaches of treating cancer and was written while Ella was undergoing the treatment. She explores her illness and diagnosis through a deeply personal lens, while the catchy pop melodies offset the fear, anxiety and uncertainty of the narrative and offer a hopeful backbone to the listening experience. Jill Hopkins spoke with Ella about the EP and her current tour. Listen here:

Stream “Watch & Wait” EP here:

