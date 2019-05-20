Cantrell talks palindromes, jam skating and new EP “Devil Never Even Lived”

Written by on May 20, 2019

Cantrell“Devil Never Even Lived” is more that just a clever palindrome, it’s also the title of Georgia MC Cantrell‘s latest project. His sophomore album is imbued with shrewd, reflective lyricism, top notch beats, and follows an overarching theme that “you’re not what you go through but what you go through helps make who you are.” Jill Hopkins spoke with GA’s finest about the project, his love of jam skating and the significance of the palindrome in the title.

Listen to the full interview below:

Stream “Devil Never Even Lived”:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Astro Samurai explore uncharted territories with debut album “Rover”

May 14, 2019

0 9

Vocalo Premiere: Bardo – “Pen Dew Tricks” (video)

May 13, 2019

0 0

New Music: Kaina – “Ghost”

May 13, 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Vocalo Premiere: Bardo – “Pen Dew Tricks” (video)

Thumbnail
Previous post

Girls Rock! Chicago Talks Empowerment Through Music

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist
Background