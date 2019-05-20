Cantrell talks palindromes, jam skating and new EP “Devil Never Even Lived”

“Devil Never Even Lived” is more that just a clever palindrome, it’s also the title of Georgia MC Cantrell‘s latest project. His sophomore album is imbued with shrewd, reflective lyricism, top notch beats, and follows an overarching theme that “you’re not what you go through but what you go through helps make who you are.” Jill Hopkins spoke with GA’s finest about the project, his love of jam skating and the significance of the palindrome in the title.

Listen to the full interview below:

Stream “Devil Never Even Lived”: