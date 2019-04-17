New Music: Krystal Metcalfe – “Fearless”

Chicago Rock and Soul singer Krystal Metcalfe creates music to help escape life woes and live your best life fearlessly. And that’s precisely what her new Single “Fearless” is all about. The song and its accompanying video comes from Metcalfe’s upcoming EP “Fear Less,” and it’s an empowering “kick-in-the-face” anthem to help listeners get through the day and go fearlessly through life. In the song, Metcalfe breaks through the walls of stereotypes and societal constraints, and according to the singer, so can you. Listen to Krystal discuss the new track:

Watch “Fearless” video:

Stream “Fearless” on Spotify: