New Music: Krystal Metcalfe – “Fearless”

Written by on April 17, 2019

Krystal Metcalfe

Chicago Rock and Soul singer Krystal Metcalfe creates music to help escape life woes and live your best life fearlessly. And that’s precisely what her new Single “Fearless” is all about. The song and its accompanying video comes from Metcalfe’s upcoming EP “Fear Less,” and it’s an empowering “kick-in-the-face” anthem to help listeners get through the day and go fearlessly through life. In the song, Metcalfe breaks through the walls of stereotypes and societal constraints, and according to the singer, so can you. Listen to Krystal discuss the new track:

Watch “Fearless” video:

 

Stream “Fearless” on Spotify:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Mother Nature release an EP on nurturing resilience, endurance, and dealing with pressure

April 17, 2019

0 0

Damon Young offers a personal account of being Black in America in new book

April 16, 2019

0 0

Ness Heads Talks Saxophone Solos, Band Geeks, and Performing with Lil Wayne

April 11, 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Reggie The Reel Critic Talks New Releases Pet Sematary, Dumbo, and Little

Thumbnail
Previous post

#Eduham Makes History a Reality for Low Income Students

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist
Background