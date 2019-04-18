Genre-blending singer, songwriter and producer Van Hunt on Reclaimed Soul

Genre-blending singer, songwriter and producer Van Hunt visited Reclaimed Soul with an exclusive in-studio performance of stripped down classics from his 2004 self-titled debut (now released as his latest recording, TRIM). Plus, a conversation about his current work and his classic recordings (including 2004’s Van Hunt and 2006’s On The Jungle Floor).

Plus, Ayana spins some records tailor-made for Van, from Funkadelic to Maxayn.

Tune into fresh installments of Reclaimed Soul with Ayana Contreras Thursdays at 8pm (CST) on Vocalo 91.1fm and streaming live at http://vocalo.org/player, with a rebroadcast Sundays at 8am. Or catch a one hour version of #ReclaimedSoul on WBEZ 91.5fm Friday nights at 10pm (CST).