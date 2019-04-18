Genre-blending singer, songwriter and producer Van Hunt on Reclaimed Soul

Written by on April 18, 2019

van hunt jungle floorGenre-blending singer, songwriter and producer Van Hunt visited Reclaimed Soul with an exclusive in-studio performance of stripped down classics from his 2004 self-titled debut (now released as his latest recording, TRIM). Plus, a conversation about his current work and his classic recordings (including 2004’s Van Hunt and 2006’s On The Jungle Floor).

Plus, Ayana spins some records tailor-made for Van, from Funkadelic to Maxayn.

van hunt reclaimed soul.jpg

Tune into fresh installments of Reclaimed Soul with Ayana Contreras Thursdays at 8pm (CST) on Vocalo 91.1fm and streaming live at http://vocalo.org/player, with a rebroadcast Sundays at 8am. Or catch a one hour version of #ReclaimedSoul on WBEZ 91.5fm Friday nights at 10pm (CST).

Tagged as
Author

Ayana Contreras

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Ella Vos recounts her recovery from lymphoma on new EP “Watch & Wait”

April 18, 2019

0 0

Slingshot Scenes: 5 Chicago DJs To Watch In 2019

April 18, 2019

0 0

New Music: Krystal Metcalfe – “Fearless”

April 17, 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Slingshot Scenes: 5 Chicago DJs To Watch In 2019

Thumbnail
Previous post

Mother Nature release an EP on nurturing resilience, endurance, and dealing with pressure

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist
Background