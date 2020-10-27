Every Monday at 8:30pm Kevin Coval and Idris Goodwin take over Vocalo’s IG Live to look at how Hip Hop intersects with culture, politics, fashion and more. It’s a half-hour of Hip Hop, laughs, and wisdom from some of the best guys in the game. It’s Same Old New School

This week, the pair talked about the new Netflix film “The 40 Year Old Version.” The movie, taking its name from 2005 comedy “The 40 Year Old Virgin” is producer Radha Blank’s directorial debut and is now available to stream in the United States

With the election looming, petitions went up asking for the debates to instead become rap battles, since they almost gather the intensity and passion of them. Coval and Goodwin share their thoughts on potential debate mic beatdowns.

Written By Luis Mejía Ahrens