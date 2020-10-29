Scandinavian artist Thorgan channels melancholic thoughts and emotions in his fresh pop-R&B sound. For our Quick Bites digital profile series, here is a brief rundown on Thorgan, what he’s listening to and what to expect from him in the future.

Where are you from?

I am originally from Copenhagen, Denmark. But mostly grew up in Helsinki, Finland.

Where do you live now?

Currently living close to Marseille in South of France

What 3 songs do you have on repeat right now?

Lie to Me – Black Atlass

Kill Bill – USKY

Blue Vegeta – MANILA GREY

What 3 artists are you most influenced by?

I was very influenced and spent my early teenage years listening to the Weeknd’s older tracks which changed my perception of music all together.

SCH inspired me a lot, too. Even though we have very different styles, I was always very attracted to just how dark everything he portrayed was. And lastly I would say MANILA GREY.

What are your words to live by?

“The night is still young.”

What’s up next for you?

Album on the way!

What’s one hobby you have that would surprise people?

I have been a hip-hop dancer for 10 years.

Stream Thorgan’s music below:

Edited for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca