Every Monday at 8:30pm Kevin Coval and Idris Goodwin take over Vocalo’s IG Live to look at how Hip Hop intersects with culture, politics, fashion and more. It’s a half-hour of Hip Hop, laughs, and wisdom from some of the best guys in the game. It’s Same Old New School.

In this installment of Same Old New School, the pair shine a spotlight on 12-year-old Keedron Bryant. Earlier in the summer, Bryant wrote a song with his mother responding to the conversations of social injustice sparked by the murder of George Floyd by police. Bryant’s song “I Just Want To Live” has paved the way for this young artist to release a full-length album of the same name.

The duo then use Keedron to reflect the generational organization of hip hop and the importance of young artists to continue redefining the genre. From LL Cool J to Lil Nas X, young artists are the only ones who continue to drive hip hop toward the future.

All this and more on this week’s Same Old New School!

Tune In On IG Live Every Monday At 8:30pm For More Episodes

Check out the Same Old New School Official Instagram where you can get bonus content, including extended conversations that can’t make it into the 30 minute Vocalo episodes!

Follow Kevin Coval on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and Idris Goodwin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens