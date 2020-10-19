Every Monday at 8:30pm Kevin Coval and Idris Goodwin take over Vocalo’s IG Live to look at how Hip Hop intersects with culture, politics, fashion and more. It’s a half-hour of Hip Hop, laughs, and wisdom from some of the best guys in the game. It’s Same Old New School.

This week on Same Old New School, Idris and Kevin focus primarily on the relationships between hip-hop and health, both mental and physical, and note how the pandemic has disproportionately affected people and communities of color and therefore the hip-hop community.

The pair brought up Chicago rapper Scarface’s recent health-related Twitter query; after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, the rapper has gone on dialysis for kidney failure. He then took to Twitter Oct. 7 to ask about potential kidney donors with B+ blood types.

They then moved on to Detroit rapper and mental health advocate Royce da 5’9″, who recently began a foundation for mental health with an emphasis on giving black and brown communities easy access to trained mental health care professionals.

Stream this week’s full episode to hear about hip-hop and its role in conversations about community health and more below:

Written By Luis Mejía Ahrens & Morgan Ciocca