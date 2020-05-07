Reclaimed Soul Playlist: Skate Baby Vol. One

Ayana Contreras of Reclaimed Soul brings us a new Spotify playlist.

This time, she was inspired by roller rink culture, the sort that’s on full display in this story from our sister station, WBEZ. Places like The Rink on 87th Street on the South Side of Chicago aren’t considered “essential,” so in the time of Coronavirus they are closed.

But Ayana says that she “can still feel the pulse of the music, the feel of the wood beneath my skates. The togetherness. I wanted to share a piece of that with people.” And she delivers with this mix of mid-tempo R&B jams.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2ObWardmMM9ijAq5EHd53X?si=nHzK4LVzR6OTyREC8Vj_rg