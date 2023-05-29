Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Remembering The “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”: Tina Turner In Song

Written by on May 29, 2023

Pictured above: Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer, died Wednesday, after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, file)

Honoring the trailblazing “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Tina Turner by diving into her early discography with Ike Turner, curated by host of Reclaimed Soul Ayana Contreras.

Tina Turner has captured the hearts of listeners since the moment she first stepped on stage. While her popular songs like “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Simply the Best” and “River Deep” earned her a spot in the homes of families worldwide, her musical canon is extensive and deserves to be celebrated as a whole.

With a career spanning five decades, the artist earned numerous awards and honors; but ultimately, Tina Turner will forever be remembered for her breathtaking performances and her music’s universal themes. While we cannot encapsulate her entire career into just a few singles, Reclaimed Soul host Ayana Contreras shares a curated playlist of tracks from Turner’s early days (including some enlightening covers of material penned by others). These songs highlight the begininng of Turner’s career, her razor-sharp vocal skills, and the gutsy performance style that catapulted the Tennessee-born artist into an iconic status, where she remains today. 

Written by Joshua X. Miller

More from Vocalo:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Empowering Youth Through Art: The Simple Good’s Journey of Positivity and Transformation

May 26, 2023

The Reel Critic Goes Under The Sea With ‘The Little Mermaid’

May 26, 2023

Daisy Zamora Takes Healing Into Her Own Hands

May 25, 2023

Continue reading

Previous post

Empowering Youth Through Art: The Simple Good’s Journey of Positivity and Transformation

Thumbnail