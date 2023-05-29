Remembering The “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”: Tina Turner In Song

Pictured above: Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer, died Wednesday, after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, file)

Honoring the trailblazing “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Tina Turner by diving into her early discography with Ike Turner, curated by host of Reclaimed Soul Ayana Contreras.

Tina Turner has captured the hearts of listeners since the moment she first stepped on stage. While her popular songs like “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Simply the Best” and “River Deep” earned her a spot in the homes of families worldwide, her musical canon is extensive and deserves to be celebrated as a whole.

With a career spanning five decades, the artist earned numerous awards and honors; but ultimately, Tina Turner will forever be remembered for her breathtaking performances and her music’s universal themes. While we cannot encapsulate her entire career into just a few singles, Reclaimed Soul host Ayana Contreras shares a curated playlist of tracks from Turner’s early days (including some enlightening covers of material penned by others). These songs highlight the begininng of Turner’s career, her razor-sharp vocal skills, and the gutsy performance style that catapulted the Tennessee-born artist into an iconic status, where she remains today.

Written by Joshua X. Miller

