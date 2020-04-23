Vocalo Radio

Fresh Reclaimed Soul on Spotify: Springtime Sensations

April 23, 2020

boy meets girl 2

Ayana Contreras of Reclaimed Soul has gifted us with a fresh Spotify playlist.

In these uncertain times, she says she was “inspired by the bright green budding trees outside her window”, adding, “There’s comfort in remembering that the flowers will still bloom… spring is still bursting all around us.”

This playlist is built around soulful, upbeat sounds from the flower power 1960s, which to her sound “especially optimistic”. And who couldn’t use a little dose of that?

 

Ayana Contreras

