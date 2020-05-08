Vocalo Radio

Chicago-based Duo DRAMA Takeover The Vocalo Airwaves …

Written by on May 8, 2020

You need more DRAMA in your life.

The Chicago-based duo of Na’el Shehade and Via Rosa are known for their alluring brew of R&B and dance music. The duo took over Vocalo Radio’s airwaves and curated an hour of some of their favorite music. Their taste in music is as eclectic as their sound.

Give their show a listen below and check out the playlist with all the music they played over on our Spotify

